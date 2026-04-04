The Texas Roadhouse Steak Order With More Flavor Than Its Best-Selling Sirloin

Most people who get the beef tips are pleasantly surprised by the value and taste, and some get it every time because of it. "This is the ultimate comfort meal. I always feel happy and satisfied after I eat it," says one Redditor. Another agreed, stating that the tips were "tender and flavorful." Additionally, it's one of the best budget-friendly items around. "Beef tips meal is the biggest bang for your buck at any sit down restaurant in America," declares one Redditor. For the price, the portion is huge, ensuring you feel full and satisfied every time.

However, not everyone's a fan. One Yelp reviewer stated that their beef tips were overcooked and tasted like "hard rubber door stoppers," after ordering them medium. Another Reddit commenter had a similar experience, saying that the tips were "tough and bland," and that the Texas Roadhouse food quality isn't what it used to be. It may have been an off night, and ordering it medium rare could help avoid that issue.

Still, most agree that the beef tips are some of the best around, and there's even enough leftover to eat later for dinner or the next day's lunch. "There are always leftovers, and this meal re-heats very well," states one Facebook commenter. While it may not look appetizing to some, one bite and you'll be convinced — and may have a new favorite Texas Roadhouse order.