The Texas Roadhouse Steak Order With More Flavor Than Its Best-Selling Sirloin
For an affordable and delicious steakhouse experience, it's hard to beat Texas Roadhouse. You get hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and some of the best fresh-baked rolls on both sides of the Mississippi. Whether you're looking for the classic New York Strip or the bone-in ribeye (our top choice in our ranking of every Texas Roadhouse steak), this steakhouse has got you covered. Its best-seller is the six-ounce USDA Choice sirloin, one of the best value items on the menu that doesn't skimp on flavor. But there's one hidden gem menu item at Texas Roadhouse that uses the same cut and loads it up with fixings for a flavor explosion as soon as it hits your tongue.
If you haven't ordered the beef tips, you're missing out. You'll find these under the Country Dinners section, and they include "cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy, and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes and one side," according to their online menu, and you can choose your temperature, from rare to well done. Unlike the sirloin that only has the house seasoning, the beef tips are drenched in the rich, savory brown gravy, with sautéed mushrooms adding a tender, umami depth alongside the sweeter yellow onions. Sure, you can add this same topping to a sirloin, but it'll cost a few bucks extra. If you're looking for a good meal at a great price, the beef tips are the way to go.
What do diners think of the beef tips?
Most people who get the beef tips are pleasantly surprised by the value and taste, and some get it every time because of it. "This is the ultimate comfort meal. I always feel happy and satisfied after I eat it," says one Redditor. Another agreed, stating that the tips were "tender and flavorful." Additionally, it's one of the best budget-friendly items around. "Beef tips meal is the biggest bang for your buck at any sit down restaurant in America," declares one Redditor. For the price, the portion is huge, ensuring you feel full and satisfied every time.
However, not everyone's a fan. One Yelp reviewer stated that their beef tips were overcooked and tasted like "hard rubber door stoppers," after ordering them medium. Another Reddit commenter had a similar experience, saying that the tips were "tough and bland," and that the Texas Roadhouse food quality isn't what it used to be. It may have been an off night, and ordering it medium rare could help avoid that issue.
Still, most agree that the beef tips are some of the best around, and there's even enough leftover to eat later for dinner or the next day's lunch. "There are always leftovers, and this meal re-heats very well," states one Facebook commenter. While it may not look appetizing to some, one bite and you'll be convinced — and may have a new favorite Texas Roadhouse order.