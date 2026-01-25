Why Some Customers Say Texas Roadhouse's Food Quality Isn't What It Used To Be

So, the steak entrees are out, and the appetizer rolls are out ... are the side dishes still safe? No! Another viral Reddit thread with 24,000 upvotes shared a photo of undressed elbow pasta topped with a mound of gelatinous, pale cheese sauce. The poster wrote, "At Texas Roadhouse, I ordered Mac and Cheese. The server said it was scratch made. It was still cold. She said 'that's how they make it now.'" The top comment (with thousands of upvotes) expounded, "My waitress told me not to order it and I took her word for it. Now I know why." Other posts reflect similar experiences: "I was at Texas Roadhouse and I ordered mac n' cheese to the side of my burger. The Mac was so bad, the elbows were undercooked and it tasted like somebody slapped a slice of Kraft singles American cheese on the undercooked elbows and microwaved it."

Beyond tepid, raw mac, patrons share experiences of allergic reactions despite sharing their allergies with their servers. While (admittedly) Texas Roadhouse may not be expressly known for staunch cross-contamination avoidance, carelessness to expressly-stated allergens could reflect a larger lack of attention to detail surrounding the plates that hit the table. We're also avoiding Texas Roadhouse's cheese fries and the pulled pork entree – and advise that fellow foodies do the same on their next Texas Roadhouse visit, however far off that visit may be in light of the chain's glaring quality control issues.