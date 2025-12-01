How To Tell If Your Steak Has An Abscess — And What To Do If It Does
Although we don't spend much time thinking about it, we rely heavily on the system of rules and regulations enforced by inspectors to ensure the food we eat is safe. That goes for everything from potato chips and soda to fresh produce and meat. Meat especially has to meet some rigorous standards to be considered safe for human consumption. Unfortunately, sometimes things can slip through the cracks, which can be the case with something like an abscess. These pockets of infection should never be consumed, and they can pose a serious risk if you end up with one in your meat.
Food Republic spoke exclusively with Dr. Crystal Heath about abscesses in steak and how they should be handled. "An abscess is a pocket of infection — a walled-off mass of pus made up of dead tissue, bacteria, and immune cells," says Dr. Heath. The Food Safety and Inspection Service confirms these abscesses are often caused by "high-energy cereal diets" and unsanitary conditions.
Inspectors undergo training to identify and remove abscesses before the affected meat makes it to market, but no system is foolproof. Dr. Heath has some very simple advice if you discover an abscess in steak or any cut of beef that you've purchased: Throw it out immediately. It's not worth the risk of even trying to remove it, because the whole cut of meat could be infected with bacteria.
Discovering an abscess
An abscess is a lump in the tissue that feels firm and fibrous. It may be filled with white, yellow, or green pus when you cut into it. Expect it to be very unappetizing and a clear sign that you don't want to eat this meat. Infected portions should not be fed to pets, either. If you are not sure you are dealing with an abscess, Dr. Heath has some guidelines to follow, similar to ones you'd use to identify spoiled meat. "Off smells, discoloration, or fluid pockets are always reasons to play it safe," she says.
During meat inspection, some abscesses can be removed by inspectors. However, at home, you shouldn't bother trying it, warns Dr. Heath. Even if you were able to successfully cut out the abscess, it's a sign of an infection in the tissue. The infected material may have spread beyond the abscess; the surrounding tissue could have decayed in a way that affects the taste and texture. If an abscess is cut open and pus leaks out, not only does the meat need to be completely discarded, but you also need to sanitize your cutting board, knives, and any surfaces that came in contact with that infection using a bleach solution.
Consuming meat that is laced with infection can cause a variety of symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, fever, weakness, and stomach pain. Proper cooking kills bacteria, but that still wouldn't make infected meat good to eat. That's why your best bet is always to simply throw it away instead of trying to salvage part of it.
Static Media owns and operates Food Republic and Tasting Table.