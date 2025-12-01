How To Tell If Your Steak Has An Abscess — And What To Do If It Does

Although we don't spend much time thinking about it, we rely heavily on the system of rules and regulations enforced by inspectors to ensure the food we eat is safe. That goes for everything from potato chips and soda to fresh produce and meat. Meat especially has to meet some rigorous standards to be considered safe for human consumption. Unfortunately, sometimes things can slip through the cracks, which can be the case with something like an abscess. These pockets of infection should never be consumed, and they can pose a serious risk if you end up with one in your meat.

Food Republic spoke exclusively with Dr. Crystal Heath about abscesses in steak and how they should be handled. "An abscess is a pocket of infection — a walled-off mass of pus made up of dead tissue, bacteria, and immune cells," says Dr. Heath. The Food Safety and Inspection Service confirms these abscesses are often caused by "high-energy cereal diets" and unsanitary conditions.

Inspectors undergo training to identify and remove abscesses before the affected meat makes it to market, but no system is foolproof. Dr. Heath has some very simple advice if you discover an abscess in steak or any cut of beef that you've purchased: Throw it out immediately. It's not worth the risk of even trying to remove it, because the whole cut of meat could be infected with bacteria.