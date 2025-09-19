The Popular Appetizer You Might Want To Avoid Ordering At Texas Roadhouse

Anyone who has been to Texas Roadhouse knows that it's not exactly a peddler of health food, and we're not about to discourage you from treating yourself to honey butter bread, juicy steaks, and deep-fried appetizers. However, some menu items are worth reconsidering if you'd like to avoid a sodium headache after dinner. One appetizer you might want to pass up are the cheese fries.

While the Roadhouse's cheese- and bacon-smothered steak fries look tempting, the nutritional facts are more alarming than you would expect. A single plate delivers a shocking 5,400 milligrams of sodium, which is over twice the maximum amount of salt most adults should consume in a day, that being 2,300 milligrams. Factor in other salty entrees, apps, and sides, and you're on the fast track to unpleasant side effects like bloating and dehydration.

Sharing this appetizer might mitigate the salt overload, but even when split between a party of four, each person will consume 1,350 milligrams of sodium, which is a lot just for a handful of fries. Cheese fries from other popular chains are lower in salt than Texas Roadhouse's version, but not ideal, either. Applebee's Brew Pub Loaded waffle fries contain 3,990 milligrams, while Chili's Texas Cheese Fries have 4,130 milligrams. If you're sensitive to salt, you're better off just building a 2-Ingredient cheese sauce at home and pouring it over frozen or homemade fries.