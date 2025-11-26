'Not So Good' – The Texas Roadhouse Steak Cut You Should Avoid, According To An Employee On Reddit

Texas Roadhouse packs "steakhouse" and "affordability" into the same sentence, a not-often-spied feat in the modern dining world. However, just because something seems like a great deal doesn't mean it's worth the (albeit reasonable) money. Today, we're taking a closer look at the chain's porterhouse T-bone — one of seven items we suggest avoiding at Texas Roadhouse. Porterhouse steak is known for being a massive, beefy cut that's half strip steak and half tenderloin. But, the hamartia to all that meaty glory is the fact that porterhouses are notoriously susceptible to overcooking or, worse, not getting cooked evenly or all the way through. Even though Texas Roadhouse's contender in the game clocks in at a plate-engulfing 23 ounces, bigger isn't always better.

According to a Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit, this steak is considered "not so good" because it comes frozen and isn't hand-cut in the restaurant. However, notably, the offering is listed under the "Hand-Cut Steaks" section of the chain's official online menu, a slight stretch of truth in advertising. As the poster shares, "At Texas Roadhouse, my managers have always told me not to suggest the porterhouse T-bone steak. It's the only steak we don't hand cut in the restaurant. It's shipped in frozen, and it's generally considered our not so good steak."