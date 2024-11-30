Here's The Most Expensive Steak You Can Order At Texas Roadhouse
With nearly a dozen hand-cut steak options on the menu, steak enthusiasts at Texas Roadhouse can find something mouthwatering to enjoy. Texas Roadhouse's Porterhouse T-Bone offers plenty of meat on the bone for customers looking for the biggest steak. This monster 23-ounce steak offers a chance to enjoy two different cuts of meat — strip and filet — and dwarfs most of the steaks on the menu. Only the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye comes close. The 6-ounce choice sirloin ranks as the most popular steak at Texas Roadhouse and the restaurant's least expensive steak, but the porterhouse gets the distinction of being the biggest and most expensive.
A massive meal of this size — it also comes with two sides — carries a massive price tag to go with it, though prices vary by location. In Michigan, at Texas' Roadhouse's Mount Pleasant and Sterling Heights (metro Detroit) locations, the Porterhouse T-bone retails for $34.99 as a to-go order. For comparison, the 20-ounce ribeye retails for $30.99, a 16-ounce hand-cut sirloin is $24.99, and a 12-ounce New York strip is also $24.99. So if you're looking for the biggest steak, going with the porterhouse is less than $5 more than the ribeye and gives you three more ounces of meat.
A meal worth the price
The big question about the Texas Roadhouse steak with the massive price tag is, "Is it worth it?" The answer seems to be a resounding yes. Buoyed by the enjoyment of Texas Roadhouse's legendary soft rolls and cinnamon honey butter, the Porterhouse T-Bone has earned high marks from online food reviewers, who note the steak is cooked well and isn't too fatty.
It's also fully customizable, allowing guests to craft their own special eating experience with this massive steak. Customers who want to enrich their porterhouse eating experience have plenty of options at their fingertips. Additions such as mushrooms and onions or bleu cheese crumbles can further the enjoyment of the steak, though it should be noted that each of those additions as well as sidekick orders of shrimp and ribs, is available for an additional cost.
High prices for premium cuts of steak can be very disappointing when a steak doesn't live up to the hype but, by many accounts, the Texas Roadhouse Porterhouse T-Bone is a delicious cut that is well worth its price tag.