Here's The Most Expensive Steak You Can Order At Texas Roadhouse

With nearly a dozen hand-cut steak options on the menu, steak enthusiasts at Texas Roadhouse can find something mouthwatering to enjoy. Texas Roadhouse's Porterhouse T-Bone offers plenty of meat on the bone for customers looking for the biggest steak. This monster 23-ounce steak offers a chance to enjoy two different cuts of meat — strip and filet — and dwarfs most of the steaks on the menu. Only the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye comes close. The 6-ounce choice sirloin ranks as the most popular steak at Texas Roadhouse and the restaurant's least expensive steak, but the porterhouse gets the distinction of being the biggest and most expensive.

A massive meal of this size — it also comes with two sides — carries a massive price tag to go with it, though prices vary by location. In Michigan, at Texas' Roadhouse's Mount Pleasant and Sterling Heights (metro Detroit) locations, the Porterhouse T-bone retails for $34.99 as a to-go order. For comparison, the 20-ounce ribeye retails for $30.99, a 16-ounce hand-cut sirloin is $24.99, and a 12-ounce New York strip is also $24.99. So if you're looking for the biggest steak, going with the porterhouse is less than $5 more than the ribeye and gives you three more ounces of meat.