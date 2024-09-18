The Only Steak Cut Texas Roadhouse Might Cook From Frozen

Texas Roadhouse prides itself on its hand-cut steaks, slow-cooked ribs, house-made rolls, and tasty side dishes. Each restaurant has a skilled butcher and a baker on staff to ensure that the chain's various steak cuts are properly prepared and its rolls are baked to perfection. According to Texas Roadhouse, every steak is hand-cut by an in-house meat cutter. You can even ask to pick out your own Texas Roadhouse steak before it's cooked.

Texas Roadhouse's success story is as legendary as its delicious steak seasoning. There are over 700 Texas Roadhouse locations worldwide, and each restaurant's meat cutters carve up approximately $1 million worth of meat per year. It turns out, however, that the Texas Roadhouse porterhouse T-bone steak, which is commonly served as a great alternative to the standard T-bone steak, might not be cut in-house and may sometimes even be shipped frozen to Texas Roadhouse locations.

Eat This, Not That! reports that a "self-described meat cutter" who works at Texas Roadhouse emailed to explain that porterhouse T-bone steaks are shipped pre-cut and frozen to that employee's unidentified restaurant location. And Reddit user Tychillyst, who also claims to be a Texas Roadhouse employee, commented that porterhouse T-bone steaks are shipped frozen to their (also unidentified) location, too. While these claims of frozen steaks are difficult to verify, we did uncover more information about Texas Roadhouse's porterhouse T-bone steaks.