The Texas Roadhouse Entree You Should Avoid Ordering At All Costs
Texas Roadhouse has quite the menu, featuring hand-cut steaks, different burgers, and even a variety of meaty salads. The beloved steakhouse has a lot of bangers, but inevitably, there are some items you should avoid ordering at the Roadhouse. One such dish is a Southern classic that's just not living up to customers' expectations, and that's Texas Roadhouse's Pulled Pork Dinner.
For our taste tester, the disappointment began before they even dug into the dish. The presentation of the pork was poor and unappetizing, unknowingly warning customers of what's to come. As soon as you bite into the meat, the regrets deepen further. The texture of the pork is overly fatty on one end and fearfully dry on the other, creating inconsistency on the plate and meaning that you won't know what experience the next bite will bring. The only highlight (or, better yet, saving grace) of the dish appears to be the side of zesty barbecue sauce, which you can pour over the meat to mask its flaws.
The toasted pieces of bread that come alongside the pork aren't doing any favors for the meal, either. In fact, they're a stark contrast to what good bread should be, which is quite ironic, considering our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu items are the buttery dinner rolls. Our taste tester ultimately concluded that the best part of ordering Roadhouse's Pulled Pork Dinner is really just the two sides you get to choose alongside the main.
Avoid ordering Texas Roadhouse's Pulled Pork Dinner
Many Roadhouse customers have found themselves disappointed with the eatery's Pulled Pork Dinner. It seems that the main issue with the dish is its inconsistency, with several reporting to be surprised when they received a plate of the less-than-appetizing pork even though they had previously loved the dish. Complaints often range from the meat being too spicy to too salty to much too fatty. One customer even reported finding bones scattered within the shredded pile of meat. Regardless of customers' concerns, the conclusion is often the same: Eating Roadhouse's Pulled Pork Dinner is not a good experience.
It's hard to say exactly what Texas Roadhouse is doing wrong with this dish, but the reason may lie in their prep method. The restaurant starts with a pork butt or shoulder that gets coated in the chain's in-house rib seasoning. It's then placed into the oven alongside liquid smoke, rather than being smoked directly on the grill or inside a slow cooker. This cooking method is likely the reason for textural inconsistency, as the oven is known to be quite drying for the meat (especially pork), unless the bits are extra fatty. The pork stays in the oven up to six hours, so it has to be prepared ahead of time and then reheated, which is another reason why this dish might taste so subpar. Luckily, there are other popular (and delicious) dishes from Texas Roadhouse that won't disappoint.