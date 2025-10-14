The Texas Roadhouse Entree You Should Avoid Ordering At All Costs

Texas Roadhouse has quite the menu, featuring hand-cut steaks, different burgers, and even a variety of meaty salads. The beloved steakhouse has a lot of bangers, but inevitably, there are some items you should avoid ordering at the Roadhouse. One such dish is a Southern classic that's just not living up to customers' expectations, and that's Texas Roadhouse's Pulled Pork Dinner.

For our taste tester, the disappointment began before they even dug into the dish. The presentation of the pork was poor and unappetizing, unknowingly warning customers of what's to come. As soon as you bite into the meat, the regrets deepen further. The texture of the pork is overly fatty on one end and fearfully dry on the other, creating inconsistency on the plate and meaning that you won't know what experience the next bite will bring. The only highlight (or, better yet, saving grace) of the dish appears to be the side of zesty barbecue sauce, which you can pour over the meat to mask its flaws.

The toasted pieces of bread that come alongside the pork aren't doing any favors for the meal, either. In fact, they're a stark contrast to what good bread should be, which is quite ironic, considering our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu items are the buttery dinner rolls. Our taste tester ultimately concluded that the best part of ordering Roadhouse's Pulled Pork Dinner is really just the two sides you get to choose alongside the main.