9 Texas Roadhouse Cocktails, Ranked Worst To Best

With whimsical offerings like Porch Rocker and Jamaican Cowboy, it's clear Texas Roadhouse has creative mixologists in tow. The popular steakhouse chain has a colorful and inventive cocktail menu and, if you choose to imbibe, you'll likely fancy a few of them. Want something sweet and refreshing to pair with your Cactus Blossom? No problem. If you'd rather enjoy an upscale drink with your New York strip, you won't be disappointed. There are quite a few unique options to choose from, meaning there's something for every drinker.

To determine if these cocktails were any good, I visited my local Texas Roadhouse and put the drinks to the test. I ordered all of its signature cocktails (with the exception of its signature margaritas) and sipped them on site. I was informed that seven drinks were menu staples, but there were two new cocktails I simply had to try.

Once sampled, I ranked the cocktails based on flavor, presentation, and price. The good news is all were colorful, tasty, and reasonably priced. That said, while all beverages were enjoyable, I found some much better than others. With the sampling complete (and designated driver on hand), I crafted this honest review of the drinks I tried.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.