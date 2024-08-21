Is Blue Curaçao The Same As Triple Sec?

Simply put, no, blue Curaçao is not the same as triple sec. In fact, if you ask this snobbish former career bartender turned spirits writer, the two could hardly be more different. As such, we'll start by naming their similarities, since the list is so terrifically limited. Both blue Curaçao and triple sec are flavored liqueurs used to build complex cocktails, often (but not always) of the tiki variety. It would be bizarre to spy a friend sipping triple sec or Curaçao on the rocks (to each their own, but if you see something, say something). Triple sec and blue Curaçao also tote roughly the same boozy potency, and they're both classes of orange-flavored liqueur. Some bartenders even use the two ingredients interchangeably; this is wrong.

Blue Curaçao is the darling of the near-universally-dogged-upon '80s cocktail era, which gave birth to such semi-enduring classics as the blue Hawaiian and blue lagoon (named after the eponymous 1980s romantic drama starring Brooke Shields). These are neon-hued, cloyingly sweet, viscous sippers that all get their color from (you guessed it) blue Curaçao. But, proto-Curaçao didn't just come in blue; bright red, green, and orange versions of the liqueur were originally produced during the early 1900s. Triple sec, on the other hand, is always mostly clear and always tastes like oranges, and that's just the beginning of the story between these two cocktail ingredient cousins.