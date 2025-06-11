How Much Alcohol Does A Long Island Iced Tea Actually Have Compared To Other Cocktails?

Don't let the Long Island Iced Tea's name deceive you — Inside this far-from-innocent sunset-colored cocktail, you won't find any tea at all. Instead, you'll be punched in the mouth with equal parts of vodka, tequila, gin, rum, and slightly sweet triple sec.

The volumes of each type of alcohol generally range from half an ounce to one ounce of each of these spirits, in equal portions. These are mixed together in a shaker, then poured over fresh ice in a highball glass, with lemon or lime juice/sweet and sour mix, and simple syrup added. This is topped off with a smidgen of cola to add a little fizz and extra sweetness (and give the cocktail its tea coloring). What you're left with is a pretty strong cocktail with an Alcohol By Volume (ABV) of 22% right after being made (if it's left to stand for a while, the ice starts to melt, diluting the alcohol somewhat).

Some reporting suggests that the Long Island Iced Tea is one of the strongest you can order or make. And it's certainly in the top three strongest cocktails served in a highball glass, coming second on the list. But leading the pack is the Aunt Roberta — usually served in a highball glass but also often served in a cocktail glass — at an ABV of 39.41%. This potent leading lady also holds five different types of alcohol — vodka, gin, brandy, absinthe, and blackberry liqueur — but has no mixer added in, just an orange curl for garnishing.