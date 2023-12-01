12 Strongest Cocktails You Should Know About

There are a lot of reasons to drink cocktails. They're delicious, they can elevate a meal, they're expressions of creativity, and many are steeped in history. While all of these reasons are important, at the end of the day, plenty of people enjoy cocktails because they contain alcohol — and some contain a lot more than others.

Some cocktails are low-proof enough to enjoy several, while others are so strong that just one or two of them can make you feel buzzed. There's a time and place for everything, and it's important to know which drinks are known for being strong so you can make informed choices about your beverages.

Some cocktails are notorious for being boozy (more on that, later), while others might surprise you with their alcohol content. You can't go on taste alone, since there are plenty of cocktails out there that taste "tame," but that pack a serious punch. Whether you're looking for a way to get a party started, or you want to know which drinks you should avoid at a happy hour with your boss, we're here to teach you about the strongest cocktails you can find. If you're looking for something boozy, these cocktails are the way to go.