How To Make A Plant-Based Meal Possible At Outback Steakhouse

Eating vegetarian or vegan is rarely easy at any chain restaurant, and building a plant-based meal at Outback Steakhouse is just as difficult as you'd expect. The Outback Steakhouse menu completely lacks vegetarian entrees of any kind, with even the few pasta dishes being loaded with shrimp and steak. Unfortunately, if you are eating plant-based all the time, or just trying to for a while, there is always the chance your family or a group of meat-eating friends will drag you there, and you'll have to make do. But don't completely despair. While making a meal at Outback won't be as satisfying as you might like, there are enough plant-based options on different sections of the menu that you can cobble something together, along with taking generous advantage of that free bread.

The best way to eat plant-based at Outback is mixing and matching appetizers and sides, but even there your options are limited. You can't share Outback's signature Bloomin' Onion, because fried items at the steakhouse are made with beef tallow. That also means the "Sydney Shrooms" fried mushrooms are out, as are any french fry dishes, and even the chain's mozzarella stick stand-in "Mozzarella Boomerangs." Thankfully, there is the spinach dip with chips, which isn't vegan but at least doesn't contain any meat as a mix-in or topping. It's not exactly healthy, but given the grim situation at Outback for vegetarians, it's probably your most filling option that could reasonably stand in for an entree