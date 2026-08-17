You No Longer Need These 12 Kitchen Appliances In 2026

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Unless you're among the lucky few with a showcase kitchen (and perhaps even then!) you probably don't have enough space in your kitchen, especially on your counter, for everything you want or need. Adding space is the difficult fix to this problem. Working on your Pokémon attitude toward kitchen gadgets ("gotta catch 'em all!"), is more practical.

Honestly, I'm a kitchen-stuff hoarder myself. It's an occupational hazard I share with many other current and former chefs. During my time as an avid home cook and a working chef, I've seen a lot of appliances come and go. With time, I've begun to think a lot harder about which things I really need, and which I might not.

With that in mind, here are some kitchen appliances that I think you don't really need in 2026. It may include a couple of your favorites (heck, it includes a couple of my favorites!), but the important part is the reasoning behind it. Most of us own multiple appliances with overlapping features, and if you think about it, you can probably eliminate a few without changing the way you cook.