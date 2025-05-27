The Marie Kondo Question That Might Change How You Organize Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marie Kondo started organizing as a university student, but her work gained international traction with the rise in popularity of her book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" and her Netflix show "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo." Kondo's influence earned her a spot on Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People in 2015, as her driving compass of joy helped people all over the world rifle through closets and clean up personal belongings. Kondo's organizational principles, called the KonMari Method, can also be applied to maximizing the heart of the home, as kitchen cabinets, drawers, and pantries can be tidied up using her same classic question: "Does this spark joy?"

According to Kondo's process, seekers of order are invited to think about particular objects and notice any associations with those pieces. If a pantry item or cooking utensil is not one that sparks some sort of contentment for the holder, it must go — with gratitude, per Kondo's beliefs. Not only can this sentiment help clean up a kitchen, but the same principle — asking the question "how can I bring more joy to this space?" — can be applied to kitchen storage and decor. For instance, Kondo suggests placing dry goods into containers that have the kind of aesthetic that brings a bit of brightness to your day, whether that be the color, design, or shape of the jar.