This Once-Popular Popcorn Gadget Is Now A Relic Of The 1970s

Popcorn may be the most versatile snack of all. It can be savory or sweet, simple or complex. Plus, it's pretty affordable. There aren't a lot of downsides to popcorn. The versatility extends to methods of preparation as well. From heating the kernels on the stove to microwave popcorn, it is pretty easy to have fresh popcorn in a matter of minutes. One old-school method often overlooked these days is air popped popcorn.

Air poppers came to the home market in the late 1970s with units like the Presto Popcorn Pumper, but the industrial version was patented in 1968. Up until that point, popcorn made on the stovetop required the addition of oil to heat the kernels, adding extra fat and calories. Air popping didn't require the use of oil, so it was seen as a healthier alternative. It also worked a lot faster and eliminated the chore of washing a greasy pot afterwards.

Unfortunately for the air popper, microwaves were hot on their heels. Even though an air popper was perfectly functional, microwaves were far more versatile. It made more sense to use the appliance sitting on your counter instead of pulling out a popcorn popper. As a result, the air popper never became quite as popular as it might have.