This Once-Popular Popcorn Gadget Is Now A Relic Of The 1970s
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Popcorn may be the most versatile snack of all. It can be savory or sweet, simple or complex. Plus, it's pretty affordable. There aren't a lot of downsides to popcorn. The versatility extends to methods of preparation as well. From heating the kernels on the stove to microwave popcorn, it is pretty easy to have fresh popcorn in a matter of minutes. One old-school method often overlooked these days is air popped popcorn.
Air poppers came to the home market in the late 1970s with units like the Presto Popcorn Pumper, but the industrial version was patented in 1968. Up until that point, popcorn made on the stovetop required the addition of oil to heat the kernels, adding extra fat and calories. Air popping didn't require the use of oil, so it was seen as a healthier alternative. It also worked a lot faster and eliminated the chore of washing a greasy pot afterwards.
Unfortunately for the air popper, microwaves were hot on their heels. Even though an air popper was perfectly functional, microwaves were far more versatile. It made more sense to use the appliance sitting on your counter instead of pulling out a popcorn popper. As a result, the air popper never became quite as popular as it might have.
How air poppers work
Air popping is a lot more efficient than many other ways to pop popcorn. An air popper works by exposing the kernels to a constant flow of hot air. If you've never used one, when you turn it on, it sounds a bit like a vacuum cleaner. You can hear the rush of air, and if you put your hand near it, it gets hot very quickly. Popcorn is dumped into a small canister inside and air at a constant temperature between 400 to 460 degrees Fahrenheit heats the kernels evenly. This causes the moisture within each kernel to expand, popping it.
The airflow in an air popper greatly reduces the risk of burning. As the kernels pop, they are forced up and out of the heating canister with an attached hood piece that directs the flow of popped corn into a bowl placed under it. Some models also had a small container on top for butter that would gently melt in the warm air flow. From there, you can add all sorts of ingredients to elevate your popcorn and enjoy.
While their heyday has passed, you can still get air poppers today. You can buy some affordable models, like this popper from DASH available on Amazon. Then follow some of our tips for making the best popcorn and see for yourself. If you're a popcorn fan, this could be the thing you need to level up your favorite snack.