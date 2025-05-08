12 Best Vegetable Choppers, According To Online Reviews
Many recipes, including soups, casseroles, and salads, call for chopped or diced vegetables. Cutting them with a knife can be very time-consuming, and if you haven't refined your knife skills, it can also be difficult to cut evenly sized pieces, which may lead to uneven cooking. You might consider checking out the packaged options at your grocery store, but pre-cut vegetables can be expensive. Plus, they won't be as fresh as ones you cut yourself.
Fortunately, there is another solution that can save you money, reduce your prep time, and spare you the hassle and potentially uneven cuts: a food chopper. We've put together a list of some of the best choppers on the market so you can find one that suits your needs. To finalize our selections, we looked closely at customer reviews and only chose products that had a rating of four stars or higher. We also considered other features, such as the overall design, chopping size options, and ease of cleaning.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Vidalia Chop Wizard
Those looking for a basic vegetable chopper that slices with ease might want to consider the Vidalia Chop Wizard. It comes with two grid-shaped stainless steel blades, each of which will allow you to create uniformly cut pieces. One blade has a smaller grid pattern for dicing veggies into small pieces, while the other has a wider grid design for a coarser chop — which you might want to use for something like soup. It could be the ideal tool for trying the vegetable chopper hack that makes salads a breeze. Users who want to minimize the mess on their countertop — or even cutting board — will appreciate the design of this model as well. The veggies you chop collect in the clear bin on the bottom, making it easy to add them to your recipe after you've finished.
The vast majority of reviewers have given the Vidalia Chop Wizard a four or five-star rating. In their write-ups, users praise the attached container that catches the chopped pieces. They appreciate that it stops veggie scraps from getting scattered all over their countertops. Some reviewers appreciate the dishwasher-safe design and how it simplifies the cleaning process. However, others note that there are too many spots for pieces of food to get stuck on the cutting grates.
Purchase the Vidalia Chop Wizard on Amazon for $24.95
Fullstar vegetable chopper and spiralizer
If you've been thinking about preparing zucchini noodles and other dishes with spiralized veggies, you may want to buy a food chopper that comes with a spiralizer attachment, like this one from Fullstar. In addition to the two chopper blades — one for finer cuts and one for coarser chops — it also comes with two spiralizing blades. One makes thinner "noodles," while the other makes thicker ribbons. All of the blades are crafted from durable stainless steel, which can handle a variety of vegetables, including potatoes, carrots, and tomatoes. The veggies you chop or spiralize collect in the bin, which you can empty into a pot or mixing bowl. Cleanup is also a breeze, thanks to the dishwasher-safe components.
Reviews for this chopper and spiralizer are mostly positive. Users share that it is a time-saver in the kitchen, helping to simplify recipe prep. Reviewers list several veggies they like slicing with it, but one that shows up across several reviews is onions. They love that the design makes it quick and easy to chop an onion — without crying.
Purchase the Fullstar vegetable chopper and spiralizer on Amazon for $49.99
OXO Good Grips vegetable chopper
There are benefits to food choppers that send veggies through a grid-shaped blade; however, there are also some downsides, including the fact that you can only choose between one or two sizes for the cuts. The design of the OXO Good Grips vegetable chopper puts you in complete control over the size of your chop. When you press down on the handle, you rotate the blades; more pulsing means a finer cut. This model also comes with a base, making it possible to chop smaller quantities in the tool without the need for a cutting board.
If you ask customers what they think of the OXO Good Grips vegetable chopper, you're likely to hear a lot of positive feedback. One feature that several highlight in their review is the overall performance of this product. Users appreciate how well it works and that it makes it easy to cut vegetables into smaller or chunkier pieces for a range of cooking tasks. Most reviewers also find that the tool comes apart for cleaning and easily goes back together when they're ready to use it again.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips vegetable chopper on Amazon for $21.99
Hamilton Beach electric begetable chopper and mini food processor
If you're looking for a chopper that doesn't require any major chopping on your part, the Hamilton Beach electric vegetable chopper and mini food processor might be for you. This electric model does all the hard work for you. All you need to do is cut the veggies into small enough pieces to fit in the chopping cup, attach the lid, and press down on it — there's no lifting and lowering a lever, pulling on a cord, or doing any other strenuous repetitive motions. A light press on the lid will chop the ingredients, cutting them into finer pieces as you continue pressing down. The lid even features an oil dispenser, allowing you to make your own salad dressings and dips.
Reviews for the Hamilton Beach electric vegetable chopper and mini food processor are overall very positive. Many reviewers note that it is very powerful for such a small tool and that it does a good job chopping and dicing different vegetables. Users also appreciate the compact size of the mini food processor, with many noting that it is a better fit for the countertops or under-cabinet storage than a full-size food processor.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach electric vegetable chopper and mini food processor on Amazon for $21.75
OXO Good Grips vegetable and onion chopper
Try the OXO Good Grips vegetable chopper when you need to add onions, mushrooms, zucchini, and other veggies to a recipe. It offers a basic design and a single cutting blade, making it a good choice for someone who doesn't need to switch between sizes. The chopper's single grid-shaped stainless steel blade slices mushrooms, onions, and more. Once foods are chopped, they collect in the attached 2.5-cup basin. You can even pour the chopped veggies out of the cup without removing the lid thanks to the rear pour spout. This function makes it a good pick for anyone who does a lot of food prep at a time and doesn't want to be slowed down by removing and reattaching the base each time it fills up.
Customers have a lot of positive feedback to share about this vegetable chopper. Several highlight it as a good value for the money, noting that it is reasonably priced and works well for chopping veggies into smaller pieces. The opening for pouring chopped ingredients out of the base is another feature that comes up in many write-ups. One reviewer even describes it as the equivalent of "having a built-in sous chef," since it eliminates the need to scoop up chopped veggies from a cutting board to transfer them to a pot.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips vegetable and onion chopper on Amazon for $21.99
Zyliss easy pull food processor and manual food chopper
This Zyliss easy pull food processor and manual food chopper is another top-rated option worth considering. Its rotating blades make it great for slicing vegetables for your salad. However, unlike many other models, this food processor offers a manual design. To make the blade spin and cut through the veggies inside the cup, you simply need to pull the handle in and let it slide back out — think of the motion you would use to start a gas mower. The spinning blades yield uniformly chopped pieces — the more you pull the handle, the smaller these pieces will be. One advantage of choosing this chopper is its cutting bowl. You can add all of your ingredients for dips and spreads, such as salsa or guacamole. Then, once everything is combined, simply remove the lid and the blade, and you can serve it in the chopping bowl without having to dirty another dish.
The majority of reviewers deemed this manual food chopper from Zyliss worthy of a four or five-star review. In their write-ups, several customers share that it is a real time-saver in the kitchen because of how quickly the sharp and fast-spinning blades allow them to chop veggies.
Purchase the Zyliss easy pull food processor and manual food chopper on Amazon for $42.95
Cuisinart chopper
The Cuisinart chopper will come in handy whether you want to roughly chop veggies for stew or finely dice them for your favorite spaghetti sauce recipe. The chopper features stainless steel blades that go up and down to cut veggies as you push down on the handle. Push a few times for rough chops, or more for finely diced ingredients. In addition to chopping veggies, this tool can also be used for other foods, including nuts, chocolate, and hard cheeses. It also comes with an attachable base, letting you chop smaller quantities without needing a separate cutting board.
Many customers have positive things to share about this Cuisinart chopper. They find that it provides them with better control over the size of their ingredients than they'd achieve with other tools, seeing as how they can re-chop foods if they need smaller pieces. Customers also appreciate that the chopper is dishwasher-safe, though some share that it can be difficult to remove the blades. A few users also noted frustration that the blades sometimes get stuck on a piece of food, which can stop them from rotating properly.
Purchase the Cuisinart chopper on Amazon from $24.99
KitchenAid 3.5-cup mini food processor
The KitchenAid 3.5-cup mini food processor offers several features that might just make it your preferred pick. First, it is compact enough to leave on your counterm, and, like many other KitchenAid products, it comes in a range of color options. This electric model features a powerful and durable stainless steel blade that makes quick work of vegetables. It has two speeds and a pulse setting, giving you more control over the chop size. For example, if you're chopping vegetables for soup, you'll want to have small enough pieces to fit on your spoon, but large enough that they add some texture to the recipe. Other than starting and stopping the processor, little effort is needed to achieve perfectly chopped veggies.
Reviews for this mini food processor from KitchenAid are positive. Several customers share how pleased they are with its speed. They note that it makes it possible to chop, and even puree, veggies and other items very quickly. The compact size is another feature that is mentioned across several reviews. Users also like that the cord wraps up to keep it neat and out of the way.
Purchase the KitchenAid 3.5-cup mini food processor on Amazon from $59.95
Fullstar X Ototo Croc Chop vegetable chopper and slicer
Make chopping vegetables more fun with the Fullstar X Ototo Croc Chop vegetable chopper and slicer. Designed to look like a snapping crocodile, this vegetable chopper works by pushing items through the attached blade. Each purchase comes with two grid-shaped blades (one for dicing into small pieces and the other for dicing into larger chunks), a ribbon blade, and a spiral blade. In addition to using it to chop veggies, you can also make veggie "noodles" and spirals for low-carb dishes.
Overall, customers are pleased that they decided to try this vegetable chopper and slicer. Many note that the blades are very sharp, which enables it to cut veggies evenly and quickly. The cute design is something else that several highlighted in their write-ups. Some customers even note that it can make a great gift for a friend or loved one.
Purchase the Fullstar X Ototo Croc Chop vegetable chopper and slicer on Amazon for $44.99
Ourokhome manual food processor
This manual food processor from Ourokhome allows you to control the size of your chop. Pulling the string causes three staggered blades to rotate quickly, slicing and dicing the contents of the cup. Pulling it about 10 times results in a coarser chop, while pulling 20 times or more can puree the vegetable pieces inside. In addition to vegetables, you can use it to chop garlic, herbs, fruit, or pecans — like for coleslaw.
By and large, customers are pleased with the performance of this manual food processor. The vast majority of reviewers gave it a four or five-star rating. Reviewers are surprised by how little effort it takes to spin the blades. Users also mention that the chopper is easy to clean, since the various components are dishwasher-safe.
Purchase the Ourokhome manual food processor on Amazon for $12.99
Zyliss Zick Zick classic food chopper
The Zyliss Zick Zick classic food chopper features sharp, stainless steel blades that rotate as you press down on the handle. One feature that sets this chopper apart from some other models is the included lid and storage cup. These accessories make it easy to store the leftover pieces of chopped veggies or herbs for later use.
Overall, customers are pleased with the performance of this food chopper. Many highlight is how the chopper's shape helps contain ingredients as they are working. Instead of dealing with pieces of onion or carrot flying across the counter when chopping them with a knife, everything remains in the cup until you're ready to use them. However, some reviewers felt that the blades could have been sharper — especially for cutting very hard veggies, such as potatoes.
Purchase the Zyliss Zick Zick classic food chopper on Amazon for $21.95
Brieftons express manual food chopper
Unlike the other manual food processors on our list, the blades on the Brieftons express manual food chopper rotate when you press down on the pump (as opposed to pulling a string). The design may be better for users who like the idea of a manual food processor, but don't want to repeatedly yank a cord. This food chopper is also larger than the other models on our list, making it a suitable choice for those who want to chop a lot of veggies at once. It has an 8.5-cup bowl, a non-slip base, locking handle, and clear base so you can see how coarse or fine the vegetables are.
With its overall high ratings from most customers, the Brieftons express manual food chopper looks to be a solid pick. The large capacity is one feature that many mention in their write-ups. They find that they can chop more ingredients at the same time, reducing the preparation time.
Purchase the Brieftons express manual food chopper on Amazon for $28.99
Methodology
We considered many different factors when curating this list of the best food choppers. First, we evaluated customer reviews for the different models and looked for products that came highly recommended by many reviewers. All the products on this list have an average rating of four stars or higher on Amazon and have been reviewed by upwards of several hundreds — if not several thousands — of customers.
We wanted to include a variety of product types to best match the varying needs of each customer, which is why you'll see a mix of manual food processors, handheld choppers, devices with grates for consistent sizing, and electric models on this list. We also considered the overall ease of use and cleaning of each model.