Slicing Vegetables For Salad Is A Breeze With Your Food Processor

The process of throwing a salad together sounds pretty simple in theory, but in practice, it can be quite time-consuming. Depending on what type of salad you want to make, you could end up spending a good chunk of time chopping up various vegetables — time that should be spent enjoying your meal! In order to circumvent the issue of endless slicing, and the dirty knives and cutting boards that come with it, dust off your handy food processor. With this tool, your veggies will be sliced up and ready for your salad in seconds.

Once you have assembled your food processor, you can start using it to perfectly chop the vegetables of your choice. Just make sure you pick the right feed tube for the job; the more narrow one is best for thinner veggies like carrots and cucumbers, while the wider one works for bigger items like tomatoes and chunks of lettuce. Firmly press down your veggies into the feed tube, but don't push too hard. While using the machine, opt for the pulse function over preset processing modes. The pulse button will allow you greater control over the final product. Remember that it's easy to chop something more, but once veggies are overprocessed, they can't be reassembled.