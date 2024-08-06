The Vegetable Chopper Hack That Makes Salads A Breeze

A manual vegetable chopper that comes with its own container is perfect for those lazy days when dicing an onion feels like an arduous task. Simply lift the lever mechanism, place your vegetable on the cutting grates and press the lever back down with a little force to create cubed potatoes, zucchinis, and carrots, that land neatly in the catcher beneath. However, this nifty gadget is also awesome for making the breeziest salads. Why? Because you can prep, dress, and eat your chicken Caesar, cobb, or Waldorf salad in the same receptacle, making it a low-effort one-dish meal that doesn't sacrifice on flavor and texture.

Aside from being hugely time-saving, the biggest perk of using a vegetable chopper is that every ingredient you prep will be the same size so you can pretty much grab anything from the fridge to create an inviting salad that looks like you've labored over it. From fresh produce like cucumber and salad leaves, to pre-cooked protein, such as chicken breast and hardboiled eggs, every element of your salad will have an identical diameter and shape. This will allow a little bit of everything to fit on each forkful. The uniform size of the veggies also means your dressing can be evenly distributed, resulting in a fully flavorful dish. Anything that doesn't need chopping, such as canned beans, jalapenos, or microgreens, can be tumbled over your salad at the end and tossed through, along with crunchy add-ins, like pitta chips and croutons.