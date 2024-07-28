Never Eat A Soggy Salad Again With This Storage Trick

The unappetizing texture of a limp salad can ruin a lunch break. Luckily, there's one clever storage trick that means you'll never have to eat a soggy salad at your desk again — place your dressing in your container first before piling in your vegetables and toss it moments before serving.

While the customary way to make an inviting salad is to prep your leafy greens, veggies and protein of choice before drizzling your flavorful dressing, this method only works if you're going to eat your salad immediately. This is because tender ingredients, like butter lettuce and arugula, will guzzle up a vinaigrette as soon as they're exposed to it and become mushy and sodden over time, which is a headache if you want to meal-prep a bunch of salads in advance.

Turning this technique on its head, however, and placing your dressing in your bowl or container before you add in your greens will prevent the salad leaves from soaking up the vinaigrette until you're ready to mix everything together. Simply pour your dressing into your lidded container, or a mason jar, and layer on hardier vegetables first, such as shredded cabbage and carrot, followed by cooked pasta, beans or grains, leafy greens and finally protein, such as chunks of chicken or hard boiled eggs. Once you're ready to eat, give your salad a good shake to incorporate the dressing at the very bottom and enjoy your crispy slaw or veggie medley while its texture is at its best.