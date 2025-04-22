Why Pre-Cut Vegetables Cost So Much At The Grocery Store

Since cost is such an important thing to consider when perusing your grocery store's produce section, you should know what kind of price leap you're looking at. Vice found that buying pre-cut food could cost you around a hundred bucks a month back in 2018. We all know that inflation (and some other notable factors) have led to grocery costs soaring in recent years, so you could easily be looking at triple that price tag a few years later, which was already triple the cost of whole vegetables at the time. Prices vary from state to state and even from city to city, but one thing's clear: You'll always be paying more for those pre-cut vegetables.

The real question, then, is: If you have the physical ability to cut your own vegetables, do you value your time and reserving energy more, or do you value saving money more? Both are valid options, especially in this busy modern world where we're all constantly on that grind. It's up to you to decide what to prioritize, and no one's saying those priorities can't change between trips to the grocery store. Really, as long as you're finding a way to get in your daily veggies, your health and your stomach will thank you regardless. Still, I might suggest swapping to frozen veggies instead of freshly cut ones for a little time-saving and money-saving both.