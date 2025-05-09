12 Best Electric Knife Sharpeners, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've purchased one of the best kitchen knife sets out there, you'll want to protect your investment by giving the knives the care they need. High-quality knives aren't exactly a cheap purchase, after all, and you don't want to find yourself needing to buy a new set earlier than necessary. And while proper cleaning and storage are important, there's one step that many individuals overlook: Sharpening.

Sharpening a knife is important for more than just making it easier to use, as it can also help the tool last longer. Plus, trying to cut with a dull knife can actually be a safety hazard; it's more likely to slip, increasing the chances you'll accidentally cut yourself in the process.

To help you avoid these potential issues, we've compiled a list of the best electric knife sharpeners based on reviews. We considered several different aspects when assembling this collection, including the number of sharpening stages and price. We also closely analyzed customer reviews, and only chose products that had a high rating (at least 4 stars), plus feedback from at least 100 customers. To learn more about these devices, keep reading, and discover the best electric knife sharpener for your needs.