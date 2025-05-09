12 Best Electric Knife Sharpeners, According To Reviews
If you've purchased one of the best kitchen knife sets out there, you'll want to protect your investment by giving the knives the care they need. High-quality knives aren't exactly a cheap purchase, after all, and you don't want to find yourself needing to buy a new set earlier than necessary. And while proper cleaning and storage are important, there's one step that many individuals overlook: Sharpening.
Sharpening a knife is important for more than just making it easier to use, as it can also help the tool last longer. Plus, trying to cut with a dull knife can actually be a safety hazard; it's more likely to slip, increasing the chances you'll accidentally cut yourself in the process.
To help you avoid these potential issues, we've compiled a list of the best electric knife sharpeners based on reviews. We considered several different aspects when assembling this collection, including the number of sharpening stages and price. We also closely analyzed customer reviews, and only chose products that had a high rating (at least 4 stars), plus feedback from at least 100 customers. To learn more about these devices, keep reading, and discover the best electric knife sharpener for your needs.
Chef's Choice 15XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener
If you're looking for a knife sharpener that'll deliver comparable results to what you'd get if you had the tools professionally sharpened, you might want to consider this model from Chef's Choice. While other sharpeners only use a two-stage system, this one adds a third stage to deliver a knife that's really ready to perform.
The first two stages sharpen and hone the knife (using real diamond abrasives), while the third stage helps ensure it's beautifully polished. The third stage also makes this product a good choice for your serrated blades, which won't be compatible with many other electric sharpeners. Plus, it only takes about a minute of your time to turn a dull knife into one with an optimal, 15-degree edge that's sharp and ready to use.
A majority of customers have been impressed by this knife sharpener, with many praising it for delivering professional results. The speed in which it delivers these impressive results is another feature reviewers have highlighted in their write-ups. And while some customers stated they found minor scratch marks along the sides of some of their knives after sharpening them, most reviewers were happy with the results.
Wüsthof Electric Knife Sharpener
Wüsthof is one of the best knife brands, so it should come as no surprise that the company makes one of the best electric knife sharpeners, too. The brand's easy edge Sharpener features a compact and unique design. While many other models feature multiple slots for each stage they offer, this one only has two slots (one for each side of the knife). However, it still offers a three-stage sharpening design.
The secret is the touch controls. These make it possible to switch between each stage, whether you need to reshape a very dull or damaged knife, sharpen a knife, or refine the blade (it's recommended to complete this step weekly). Most customers speak highly of the brand's electric knife sharpener, with several highlighting its size as a top-selling point over other sharpeners.
Reviews also note this is very compact, so it doesn't take up a lot of space in a cabinet or on the countertops, either. The design of the tool is easy to use, as well, according to many customers, and the ability to simply press the right button to switch between the different stages has been mentioned by customers, too. Some reviewers note there's a bit of a learning curve with holding the knives correctly and pulling them through the slots, though, so it may take some time to operate it properly.
Presto 08800 EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener
The Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener is a two-stage model that's compatible with straight-edge blades (so no serrated knives). The first stage sharpens each knife using a sapphirite sharpening wheel. As the wheel grinds the edge of the knife, it angles it to improve its cutting performance. The next stage is designed to hone the knife, ensuring it's properly aligned and ready for use.
Using this brand's electric sharpener simply involves sliding a knife through each slot a few times. After that, it should be sharp and ready to use, which is why reviewers appear glad they gave this sharpener a try. They find it helps restore the dull blades of their old knives, giving them a nice and sharp edge.
Many customers are also impressed with how quickly the electric tool works, especially when compared to trying to sharpen by hand. While some users have stated they'd like to see the motor improved so it's stronger (and doesn't accidentally shut off if the knife is pressed too firmly against the grinding wheels), you're likely to be pleased with this brand's appliance.
Secura 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener
The Secura 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener is designed for use with all types of straight-edge knives, though it can't be used to sharpen a serrated knife. This model uses a 2-stage sharpening system, with abrasive diamonds grinding the edge of a dull knife in the first stage. After a few passes through the slots, the edge of the blade will be razor sharp. The second stage of the tool hones each blade, ensuring it's free of burrs, is polished, and ready when you need it.
To keep the sharpener from sliding around on the counters as you work — and creating a potential safety hazard — the manufacturer designed it with suction cup feet, as well. For these reasons, the Secura Electric Knife Sharpener comes recommended by many individuals who've previously tried it.
Overall, customers find it delivers the sharper knives that they're looking for. Some customers have also highlighted it as a good value for the money, citing its relatively low purchase price combined with the overall performance. Even if it didn't satisfy every customer who purchased it, this Secura appliance is still a good option for many consumers.
Narcissus Knife Sharpener
Another option to sharpen and polish your dull knives for enhanced functionality and safety in the kitchen is with the Narcissus electric knife sharpener. To use this sharpener, you simply need to insert the blade in each slot, pull it through 2 to 5 times, then move down the line to the next opening. Duller blades will require more passes, while those that are more regularly taken care of should need fewer.
If you have a large collection of dull knives, you'll appreciate the fact that the 30-watt motor on this unit can keep it running for more than an hour of continuous sharpening. Another standout feature of this model is the side slot, which can help you keep scissors and kitchen shears sharp for maximum effectiveness.
With a majority of 4- and 5-star reviews from customers, this knife sharpener is one you might want to take a closer look at. The appliance's compact size has been mentioned by numerous customers in reviews, who like that it doesn't take up a lot of space on their countertop or in a drawer. Users are generally satisfied with its performance, as well, sharing their knives come out much sharper than when they went in.
Pegelong Electric Knife Sharpener
The Pegelong Electric Knife Sharpener may be a good pick for those who are looking for a more budget-friendly option. It's among the least expensive models on our list, and is a mere fraction of the cost of some of the more premium picks. The sharpener still works well, however, and can refine the blade on each of your knives so they're ready to cut.
This appliance uses a two-stage system: It first grinds each blade to give it a sharp edge, then hones it to remove burrs and other imperfections. Each purchase also comes with cleaning brushes to keep the wheels free of metal scraps. Additionally, three grinding wheel replacements are included to ensure you get the most out of the sharpener before needing to buy any accessories.
Most reviewers have positive things to share about this electric sharpener from, sharing it's a functional tool that helps keep their kitchen knives sharp and simple to work with. Many reviewers also mention this model is a great value for the money, and appreciated how its lower price point combined with its performance.
Work Sharp Electric Culinary E2 Kitchen Knife Sharpener
Many electric knife sharpeners aren't designed for serrated blades, leaving you in a bind if you regularly use such knives. But if you're looking for a sharpener that's up to the task, customers point towards the Work Sharp Electric Culinary E2 Kitchen Knife Sharpener. This sharpener is designed to be used with any type of knife, so you don't need to worry about whether the blades are compatible.
The unit features 20-degree angle guides to make sure the blade comes into contact with the ceramic wheel. If you need to sharpen a pair of scissors or kitchen shears, you'll also be able to do so with this model. The sharpening port is removable, as well, which helps you make sure the scissors' blade can meet the wheel at the correct angle.
Now, you should never cut an onion with a dull knife, and reviews indicate you won't need to worry about that with this easy-to-use electric sharpener. Ratings for this electric sharpener are very positive, with the majority giving it a 4 or 5 stars. Several mention the sharpener is a good size for their kitchen, and unlike some of the other, more bulky models, it easily fits in a drawer so it can remain accessible when needed. Customers also shared their satisfaction with the results, finding the process doesn't take very long and their knives emerged sharp and ready to be put to work.
Homly Professional Electric Knife Sharpener
If you've been looking for a three-stage sharpener that's more affordable than some of the premium options, you might want to give the Homly Professional Electric Knife Sharpener a look. It utilizes real diamond abrasives during the first and second stage to ensure the blade is well sharpened and perfectly honed. The blade then gets polished and smoothed out a final time during the third stage.
This sharpener is compatible with just about any knife — including serrated models — so you can use it to make your cutlery collection safe and effective once again. And based on its high ratings and glowing reviews from customers, this Homly appliance might be your best bet for an electric knife sharpener.
Many users praise its construction, sharing it feels like a very durable and well-made product. Beyond feeling like a quality item, reviewers noted it actually delivers, explaining how the sharpener does practically all of the work for you. Plus, with the three different stages, knives tend to turn out looking and cutting just like they did when they were new.
Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener
With its three-stage sharpening, relatively affordable price, and compatibility with various types (and sizes) of knives, the Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener has a lot to offer. For starters, to help you properly position and sharpen each knife, this model allows users to adjust the width of each guide.
While it doesn't use the diamond abrasives that some other sharpeners do, it's also not as costly as some of the pricier models we've mentioned. Instead of diamonds, the electric sharpener uses a fine-grit ceramic wheel to sharpen the edge of each blade, making sure it's properly aligned and ends up sharpened as intended.
According to the majority of customers, this Presto electric knife sharpener is a good buy. A number of folks appreciate how much time and effort it saves them, stating it makes quick work of restoring dull blades, thus breathing new life into a knife. Several customers also mention the size in their write-ups, sharing they find it's well-situated for storage in various places.
Sharpal 198H Professional Electric Knife Sharpener
The Sharpal Professional Electric Knife Sharpener is another budget-friendly, three-stage sharpener to consider. If you've been searching for a product capable of delivering the sort of sharp knives that are critical when slicing beef for cheesesteaks, this might just be what you want.
This electric knife sharpener — which you can operate using just one hand — does practically all the work for you. All that's needed on your part is to pull the blade through each slot a few times. The slots help ensure the blade meets the grinding wheel at a 20-degree angle, and while this doesn't match the 15-degree angle of many professional sharpening tools, it will still make maintenance more doable — and provide you with a very sharp cutting tool, as well.
Customers tend to agree the Sharpal Professional Electric Knife Sharpener was worth the money. They share the tool performs as expected, helping them transform dull, ineffective, and potentially dangerous knife blades into ones that are sharp and ready to perform critical tasks in the kitchen. Many users were surprised at how easy the sharpener is to use, as well, especially given the results it delivers. For these reasons, combined with its relatively low purchase price, several customers cite it as a great value.
Smith's 50005 Edge Pro Compact Electric Knife Sharpener
You may already know about the knife block storing tip that will keep your blades sharp. But while proper storage can slow down how quickly knives dull, it can't stop it from happening entirely. Since your blade will inevitably dull over time as you cut veggies, meats, and more, you may want to consider Smith's 50005 Edge Pro Compact Electric Knife Sharpener to help you restore that blade so it's ready to slice once more.
This Smith's model is compact, meaning it's easy to fit in a drawer, though you could also bring it with you when traveling. If no power is available, you can even use the manual sharpening slot in a pinch. A few other notable features of this model include the blade guides to ensure the ideal angle for sharpening, the non-slip rubber feet, and the soft-grip handle for enhanced stability and control as you work.
Overall, customers are satisfied with the performance of this electric knife sharpener because it's simple to operate and actually works, yielding knives that have genuinely sharp blades. The compact, travel-friendly size is another feature that comes up across several reviews. Now, while most customers are glad they decided to give this sharpener a try, a few weren't so pleased. Some complain the motor isn't very strong, while others say that the stone wheel doesn't seem to be properly aligned.
Mercer Culinary Triple Diamond 3 Stage Electric Knife Sharpener
The Mercer Culinary Triple Diamond Electric Knife Sharpener is another option to consider if you're looking for professional-quality results when sharpening knives — and if you have the budget to splurge a bit on your purchase. It uses three stages to sharpen, smooth, and polish each knife, so you'll be able to complete essential cooking and food prep tasks in the kitchen.
To sharpen the blades, it uses pure diamond abrasives, helping shape the blade to the ideal angle. Unlike some other electric knife sharpeners, you can also use this one with serrated blades, which increases its overall versatility.
Reviewers seem to agree that this is a good pick by and large, even with the premium cost. In their write-ups, several customers praised its high-quality construction and ease of use. Whenever they notice a slip in the performance or hear a sound that tells them that it is time to sharpen their knives, customers appear confident this tool will deliver, and are widely impressed with how quickly it restores a dull blade into a sharp one.
Methodology
Curating this list of recommendations for the best electric knife sharpeners was a process. First, we compared the ratings of the different products on the market, and eliminated any sharpeners that had less than a 4 star rating or less than 100 total customer reviews. In fact, many included products garnered several hundred or even several thousand reviews.
We took other factors into consideration in addition to customer reviews. We wanted to choose a mix of electric knife sharpeners that are available at various price points, with an eye towards matching the different needs and preferences of each reader. As a result, you may have noticed some of our picks were more budget-friendly (like those that only offer a two-stage sharpening system), while others provide a more upgraded experience (and price point) that can rival professional sharpening results.