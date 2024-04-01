A Sharp Knife Is Critical For Slicing Beef Perfectly For Cheesesteaks

While thinly slicing beef might not seem like the most important step in crafting a perfect Philly cheesesteak, how the meat is cut can make or break the whole sandwich. There is a single tool that is the backbone behind the art of slicing beef with precision. Achieving that signature melt-in-your-mouth texture requires a sharp knife, which is often overlooked but absolutely critical.

Why is a sharp knife so indispensable? And why is very thin beef imperative for a good Philly cheesesteak sandwich? It's all about texture and flavor. Getting an incredibly tender, delicate texture hinges on the ability of your knife to effortlessly glide through the meat, leaving behind clean, even slices without tearing or shredding. With thin, even cuts, the flavors of the meat can shine alongside the gooey cheese and caramelized onions stacked in the sandwich. Not only is the thinly cut beef traditional for cheesesteaks, but it also allows all of the ingredients to meld perfectly. This is, in part, because of its consistent ratio in each bite once the meat and toppings are chopped together as they cook. Plus, thin slices cook quickly and uniformly, resulting in perfectly cooked strips of steak that are ready to be piled high on a hoagie roll.