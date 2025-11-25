'Surprise, It's Not $500' — This Old-School Juicer Made A Major Comeback In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Manual juicers are making a major comeback in favor of their electric counterparts. This is in part because old-school kitchen gadgets are often much less expensive, as well as easier to use and clean. One vintage kitchen gadget that has taken social media by storm is an inexpensive cast iron juicer that allows you to juice several oranges in minutes.

Though called a cast iron juicer, professional manual juicers are actually typically made from cast aluminum. They are lightweight, easy to clean, and affordable. With fewer moving parts, they are also less likely to break down over time. And because this juicer is manual, you can use it anywhere, even if you don't have access to electricity.

Best of all, compared to electric juicers that have many intricate parts that need to be removed for cleaning, manual juicers are simple and streamlined. After you're done juicing, just take off the press and strainer and wash them by hand. While electric juicers or blenders can take 20-30 minutes for juicing and clean-up, with a manual juicer the whole process takes less than five minutes. As one person commented on Jordan Howlett's Instagram post about these old-school juicers, "surprise surprise, it's NOT $500! let me go get one."