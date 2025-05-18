The Single-Use Appliance You'll Never Need On Your Kitchen Countertop

The utility of single-use kitchen products sometimes just comes down to the habits of individual people. Maybe you use so much garlic that a cheap garlic press is worth it, but there are a few appliances that manage to combine expense and hassle without actually being that useful. In talking to Suraiya Fardous, a food appliance reviewer, about 14 kitchen appliances most people don't need, we touched on some of the more obvious options, like ice cream makers and egg cookers, along with some things like large food processors that might be useful but just too much for an individual's needs. Yet one kitchen appliance really stood out as something nobody will ever really need: a juicer.

A juicer manages to tick almost every box that makes a kitchen appliance a dubious proposition — they are big, difficult to clean, expensive, and worst of all, their primary function can be done by other appliances that you probably already have in your kitchen. Even if you are someone who genuinely drinks a lot of juice, it's not going to save you much money over time because buying enough fresh fruit to produce a decent amount of juice is expensive and may even end up costing you more than buying juice from the store. And if you think that at least the fresh juice you are getting is more healthy than something premade, that may be true, but juice just isn't that healthy, period.