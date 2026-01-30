Toaster Oven Vs Countertop Oven: What's The Actual Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even in the tiniest studio kitchen, you'd typically find an oven. This appliance just does so much — warming leftovers, toasting bread, cooking full meals — that a kitchen just doesn't feel complete without one. But with that said, not everybody has the real estate (or the budget) for a full-sized range or wall oven. Fortunately, there are compact models you can place on your countertop ... but you'll need to take your pick: Toaster oven, or countertop (convection) oven?

Marketing makes them sound interchangeable, but they're not. Toaster ovens started as compact, no-frills machines for heating pizza, roasting vegetables, and, well, toasting bread. Countertop ovens are different: They're miniature versions of full-size ovens, designed to handle what your main oven does, just on a smaller scale.

In the past, picking between these two was pretty straightforward. Problem is, these days, newer models in either category now come with features that not only overlap with one another, but used to be exclusive to larger, conventional ovens, too. Many buyers are stumped, and if you are, here's what you need to know about the real differences between them.