Toaster Vs. Toaster Oven: Which Is The Better Appliance For Making Breakfast?

With so many wholesome breakfast recipes to choose from, it's often a matter of deciding how much effort you want to put into your dish. If your kitchen includes basic appliances such as a toaster, kettle, and microwave, you might be wondering whether or not splurging on a toaster oven, either in place of or in addition to your toaster, could be worthwhile. In addition to the obvious, the absolute best uses for your toaster can include preparing grilled cheese sandwiches, warming up pastries, and even cooking bacon. In contrast, there is a huge variety of foods you should never cook in a toaster oven. While versatile in its own right, pitting a toaster oven against a toaster in a metaphorical battle of appliances will come down to several different factors that determine the overall winner. Price, efficacy, and space are all necessary to consider.

Toasters are typically cheaper than toaster ovens as they are smaller, less powerful, and have fewer capabilities. With regard to utility, toasters can do much more than you might think, but still have a limited range of heat, which is usually about four or five levels of toast doneness, versus a toaster oven for which you can set a specific temperature. Toaster ovens are the larger of the two appliances, and can be bulky and cumbersome, while toasters are typically slim and space-saving. When it comes to making breakfast, both have their merits; however, a toaster is considerably more ideal for simple and effective meal preparation.