The 19 Best Toaster Ovens On A Budget, According To Reviews

If there's one kitchen appliance that was created to make your life a whole lot easier, it has to be the toaster oven. Sure, toaster ovens aren't strictly a necessity, but who wants to heat up the oven just to toast a bagel? The compact countertop gadget can save you from spending precious time on simple heat-and-eat foods and can yield better, crispier textures on your finished product than if you were to simply microwave it. If your old toaster oven is showing signs that it's at the end of its lifespan, it wouldn't be a bad idea to invest in a new one — and believe it or not, a quality toaster oven doesn't have to break the bank.

We have some good news: There's no shortage of options when you're hunting down the best toaster oven to fit your needs. Maybe your ideal toaster oven is large enough to heat up a frozen pizza, or you need it to toast multiple slices of bread at once for your big family. Or, perhaps you're low on counter space and need something ultra-compact that can be shoved into a corner. Whether you're buying a toaster for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, it won't be hard to find a budget-friendly option that feels as high-quality as a luxury brand. We've gathered a list of toaster ovens priced under $100, and all have at least four stars from user reviews.