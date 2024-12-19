The 19 Best Toaster Ovens On A Budget, According To Reviews
If there's one kitchen appliance that was created to make your life a whole lot easier, it has to be the toaster oven. Sure, toaster ovens aren't strictly a necessity, but who wants to heat up the oven just to toast a bagel? The compact countertop gadget can save you from spending precious time on simple heat-and-eat foods and can yield better, crispier textures on your finished product than if you were to simply microwave it. If your old toaster oven is showing signs that it's at the end of its lifespan, it wouldn't be a bad idea to invest in a new one — and believe it or not, a quality toaster oven doesn't have to break the bank.
We have some good news: There's no shortage of options when you're hunting down the best toaster oven to fit your needs. Maybe your ideal toaster oven is large enough to heat up a frozen pizza, or you need it to toast multiple slices of bread at once for your big family. Or, perhaps you're low on counter space and need something ultra-compact that can be shoved into a corner. Whether you're buying a toaster for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, it won't be hard to find a budget-friendly option that feels as high-quality as a luxury brand. We've gathered a list of toaster ovens priced under $100, and all have at least four stars from user reviews.
Black and Decker 8-slice extra-wide convection toaster oven
Are you looking for a convection toaster oven that's big enough to bake a batch of cookies? Look no further than Black and Decker's extra-wide convection toaster oven. This toaster oven is large enough to hold a 9-inch by 13-inch sheet pan or a 12-inch pizza, and it comes with both a baking pan and a toasting rack. Its settings can accommodate the requirements of whatever you cook — there are even settings for broiling and toasting bread (and a knob so you can adjust your preferred level of toastiness). You can adjust the temperature for its convection oven feature, as well as a 60-minute timer. One happy customer said, "I have not had any problems with this toaster oven, and my family and I have used it daily for the past year."
Purchase the Black and Decker 8-slice extra-wide convection toaster oven on Amazon for $79.99.
Hamilton Beach 4-slice toaster oven
Hamilton Beach is not a new player in the kitchen appliance game, and this is the first of just a few of its toaster ovens you'll see on our list. It won't be hard to find space for this toaster oven (which measures 11.85 inches by 14.76 inches) on your countertop, and it has five cooking modes — bake, broil, toast, bagel function, and keep warm — to accommodate whatever your toaster oven needs may be. Cleanup is simple with a slide-out crumb tray. One reviewer who recommends the oven said, "This is perfect if you don't want to spend money on unnecessary 'extras' and are short on counter space."
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 4-slice toaster oven on Amazon for $64.99.
Black and Decker Crisp 'N Bake 4-slice air fry toaster oven
If you've been wishing you could consolidate your air fryer and toaster oven into one appliance and free up some counter space, Black and Decker has just the solution. Its Crisp 'N Bake air fry toaster oven has the classic toaster oven features, with one knob for temperature and one to adjust cook time, but it also has an air fry setting that can crisp up whatever you'd normally toss in your air fryer. It can hold four slices of toast or a 9-inch pizza. One five-star review said the toaster oven is "so easy to clean and does a beautiful job cooking and browning."
Purchase the Black and Decker Crisp 'N Bake 4-slice air fry toaster oven on Amazon for $53.99.
Elite Gourmet retro countertop toaster oven
Are aesthetics at the top of your mind in your search for the perfect toaster oven? Then look no further than Elite Gourmet's retro-inspired toaster oven. Not only is it absurdly cute, but it's also quite functional, and its simple temperature and time knobs make it easy to use. The smallest size will hold two slices of bread or an 8-inch pizza, making it a great option if you want something small to heat up your lunch on a daily basis. One customer attested to it being family-friendly and said, "My 13-year-old daughter can work it by herself and can make all types of snacks after school in it, and she loves it."
Purchase the Elite Gourmet retro countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $43.99.
Black and Decker 4-slice toaster oven
If you're looking for a compact, versatile toaster oven that won't break the bank, this one's for you. Black and Decker's four-slice toaster oven has three knobs rather than two, giving you some more customization with its "function" knob that lets you choose between broil, bake, toast, and keep warm settings. Despite its small size, it can still fit four slices of bread or a 9-inch pizza, and its 30-minute timer will make even lengthy cooking a breezy process. Over 13,000 five-star reviews give the impression this is a great buy, and one reviewer even claimed their toaster will replace their regular gas oven.
Purchase the Black and Decker 4-slice toaster oven on Amazon for $59.99.
Comfee' countertop toaster oven
Just because you haven't necessarily heard of the Comfee' brand before doesn't mean its products are subpar. Its toaster oven can fit four slices of bread or a 9-inch pizza, and it's a good buy if you don't want all the bells and whistles that come with fancier toaster ovens — this one will let you bake, broil, and toast and features two adjustable temperature/function and timer knobs. Comfee's toaster oven also has two baking levels, allowing you to fit twice as much food in its oven at a time. One reviewer particularly recommended this for use in an RV, as it didn't trip the breaker even with the air conditioner running.
Purchase the Comfee' countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $43.99.
Proctor Silex 4-slice countertop toaster oven
Proctor Silex's take on the countertop toaster oven offers a no-frills approach to quickly heating whatever you might have a hankering for. Its simple, straightforward settings let you bake, broil, or toast your food with easy-to-read temperature and timer dials. The oven can fit up to four slices of bread at a time, and it comes with a bake pan, oven rack, and crumb tray for easy cleanup. One reviewer lauds its simplicity and said it "works well, doesn't overheat, perfect for the price."
Purchase the Proctor Silex 4-slice countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $42.49.
Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4-slice countertop toaster oven
Hamilton Beach seemed to have accessibility in mind when designing this toaster oven. Its roll-top door allows for easier access to the contents inside, making it far less likely to burn yourself when retrieving food. One customer said, "I love the roll-up top — so easy to check and remove food, and it comes right off for easy cleaning."
This oven also has the capacity that most of the picks on our list do and can fit four slices of bread or a 9-inch pizza. It is operated with two easy-to-read dials and can cook at temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4-slice countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $59.99.
Dash mini toaster oven
You'll want to buy this toaster oven if you're working with minimal space, like a dorm room, or if you always find yourself wondering which way to put bagels in the toaster. Do away with the guesswork and toast your breakfast in Dash's mini toaster oven, which comes in blue, pink, red, or yellow to fit any aesthetic. Measuring only 7 inches by 6 inches, it's truly tiny, but don't let that give you doubts about its capabilities — this little oven can still handle whatever you need to heat up (provided it fits). One reviewer who likes to bring it on trips shared, " ... It's small enough that we can toss it in a suitcase and have it for toasting and heating while we're traveling."
Purchase the Dash mini toaster oven on Amazon for $21.99.
Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 countertop toaster oven
Up next is an appliance perfect when you need something versatile — say, you have a family with varying needs or want to incorporate a toaster breakfast bar into your routine. Hamilton Beach's 2-in-1 toaster oven combines a standard toaster with an oven, so you can ditch your traditional toaster for a device that has both. The top-loading toaster fits two slices of bread, while the oven can fit a 9-inch pizza. A slider will let you change which element you're using, and the toaster has its own knob that will make it as easy to use as your typical toaster. Don't be wary of its 2-in-1 design; users say the toaster element is flawless and also applaud how quickly the oven heats up food.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $99.99.
Black and Decker countertop convection toaster oven
Do you want a toaster oven that takes the guesswork out of the cooking process? Sure, you could read up on some handy toaster oven cooking tips, or you could just buy Black and Decker's toaster oven with eight preset buttons (including options like pizza, frozen snacks, cookies, and potatoes) to make cooking nearly anything a breeze. It also has a larger capacity than some other ovens on this list and can fit a 12-inch pizza or even a whole chicken. One customer attested to the staying power of this toaster oven and said, " ... I purchased this toaster oven eight years ago, and it's still working flawlessly!"
Purchase the Black and Decker countertop convection toaster oven on Amazon for $89.99.
Cuisinart custom classic toaster oven broiler
Whether you want a toaster oven to reheat fried green beans, toast a bagel, or cook up some bacon, you wouldn't go wrong by choosing Cuisinart's toaster oven broiler. It boasts an impressive 1,800 watts of power to cook nearly anything, and it can fit an 11-inch pizza or six slices of toast, making it a good in-between option in terms of size. It also comes with a three-year warranty in case you have any concerns about its longevity. One user noted that they had the toaster for 10 years before needing to replace it.
Purchase the Cuisinart custom classic toaster oven broiler on Amazon for $99.95.
Toshiba 6-slice convection toaster oven
Do you need a toaster oven with a few more features than your typical toaster oven? Look no further than Toshiba's convection toaster oven, equipped to do anything from toasting six slices of bread (or an 11-inch pizza) to cooking a chicken rotisserie-style. Use its top dial to operate the digital interface and switch between 10 different cooking modes, or cook manually with separate time and temperature dials. This toaster oven has over 9,000 five-star reviews, which should be enough of a testament to its quality; if it isn't, take the words of one happy customer, who said the toaster oven exceeded their expectations in every way.
Purchase the Toshiba 6-slice convection toaster oven on Amazon for $99.99.
Hamilton Beach 6-slice countertop toaster oven
Another great mid-size toaster oven is this 6-slice capacity oven from Hamilton Beach. In addition to accommodating six slices of bread, it can also fit a 12-inch pizza or a 9-inch by 11-inch baking sheet. Its middle dial lets you change between bake, broil, and toast functions, while the top and bottom dials allow you to adjust cooking time and temperature, respectively. The standout feature of this toaster oven is its roll-top door, which gives easy access to the oven's contents without as much of a burn risk. One satisfied customer even called this toaster oven the best they've ever owned.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 6-slice countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $84.99.
Cuisinart compact air fryer toaster oven
Our next pick from Cuisinart is its compact air fryer and toaster oven combo — a great purchase if you tend to use each appliance equally. This option includes an air fryer basket, so you'll get an even bake on anything you may choose to air fry, and you can fry up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time. Its dials are intuitive for even a beginner to use, with settings that include warm, air fry, broil, bake, and pizza, as well as a temperature dial and a knob specifically to indicate how dark you'd like your toast. One reviewer loves the air fry function and said it "works wonders," especially with seasoned vegetables sans oil.
Purchase the Cuisinart compact air fryer toaster oven on Amazon for $94.50.
Hamilton Beach countertop toaster oven and pizza maker
We can attest to the durability of this toaster oven, which we've had for over six years, and it's still going strong! This reasonably-priced toaster oven from Hamilton Beach features three dials that allow you to adjust the oven's temperature, function, and cook time. It can fit four slices of bread or a 9-inch pizza and is an especially great option if you want an energy-saving alternative to your full-size oven. This toaster oven is a no-frills piece of equipment that will last you a long while, and one user called it "an indispensable appliance."
Purchase the Hamilton Beach countertop toaster oven and pizza maker on Amazon for $54.99.
Black and Decker Crisp 'N Bake 8-slice air fry toaster oven
Another air fryer and toaster oven combo is Black and Decker's Crisp 'N Bake toaster oven. We've already covered the four-slice capacity model from this brand, but this one is large enough to accommodate eight slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 9-inch by 13-inch pan. It's operated manually, with three dials to change the temperature and time of your bake (with a timer that will last up to 60 minutes) as well as your desired toasted level if you're toasting bread. A pleased customer who bought this for their parents said, "The toaster oven works perfect[ly], and everything I've air fried, from reheated chicken wings to frozen corn dogs and pizza rolls, has come out perfectly crispy."
Purchase the Black and Decker Crisp 'N Bake 8-slice air fry toaster oven on Amazon for $99.99.
Nostalgia toaster oven
Possibly the largest-capacity toaster oven on this list is this retro-style toaster oven from Nostalgia. Its two levels allow you to cook multiple items at once — you could even make two 12-inch pizzas if you wanted to or 12 slices of bread. You can bake, broil, air fry, or toast with this oven, and its timer and temperature dials make customizing your bakes a breeze. If blue isn't your style, this toaster oven also comes in a flashy red. One reviewer lauded its versatility and even successfully used it to cook a Thanksgiving turkey.
Purchase the Nostalgia toaster oven on Amazon for $99.99.
Elite Gourmet double French door countertop toaster oven
Last but certainly not least is a toaster oven with a unique double French door feature, so you can feel like you're cooking in a restaurant-level kitchen from the comfort of your own home. Its fancier design doesn't mean it's any harder to use, though; this toaster oven still features the standard function, time, and temperature dial, making it an easy transition from whatever toaster oven you might currently be using. In addition to being able to cook six slices of toast or a 12-inch pizza, this oven can also handle an 11-pound roast. One happy customer praised the oven's versatility and said, "Whether I'm making crispy roasted vegetables or baking cookies, the results have been consistently impressive."
Purchase the Elite Gourmet double French door countertop toaster oven on Amazon for $82.99.
Methodology
To compile a list of the best budget toaster ovens, we scoured Amazon for toaster ovens that had an overall rating of at least four stars and cost under $100. After finding toaster ovens that fit this criteria, we poured over the reviews to ensure the majority of its five-star reviews weren't promotional and that customers praised the toaster oven on multiple features, such as design, cooking capabilities, and easily cleanable.
We considered it a bonus when a toaster oven fits a particular consumer desire. For example, the Dash toaster oven is the most compact toaster oven on our list, making it an easy choice for those who want a toaster oven but don't have a lot of available counter space. Similarly, ovens that fit an interesting aesthetic (like a couple of retro-inspired ovens on our list) and adhered to our conditions of having at least four stars and being under $100 got recognition on our list, even if they aren't from well-known brands.