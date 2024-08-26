How To Choose The Absolute Best Toaster For All Bread Varieties

A good toaster is a staple of every home kitchen. It's there for us on weekday mornings when we're rushing out the door, and it's still there for us come the weekend, when we have all the time in the world to make a giant, nine-part breakfast (looking at you, full English). If you're currently in the market for a new toaster and feel completely overwhelmed by all the different styles and settings modern toasters boast of, we're here to help. When choosing your next toaster, let the main focus be on the most important part of any toaster's functionality — the slots.

The slots of the toaster are the openings on the top where you put the bread in. They make the difference between a tolerable toaster you use from time-to-time and a perfect-fit toaster that carries your entire family through breakfast every single day. First, work out how many slots you need in a toaster. Think about how big your family is and how much toast you need to make at once for a seamless breakfast experience. Most toasters on the market have either two slots (ideal for a single person or a couple) or four slots (great for families), but you can also find nifty toasters with only one slot or big commercial toasters with as many as six slots.