11 Hacks For Making Toast That'll Change Your Morning

Forgive us for being melodramatic but you've been making toast wrong your whole life. Sorry if that makes you question your very existence (or at least your beloved breakfast routine), but hear us out. When most people crave a slice of toast, they reach for the toaster. It's so logical and routine that none of us has stopped to think about whether or not there's a better way to prepare our breakfast bread. We're here to tell you that there is a better way.

The next time you're craving toast, step away from the toaster and reach for a frying pan instead. That's right, your trusty cookware is the secret to some of the best toast you'll ever make. For this hack, add a tablespoon or 2 of your preferred fat (quality olive oil or butter will do the trick) and heat it over medium until shimmering. From there, toss in the bread, flip once one side is golden, and then allow the other side to brown. Top the toast with jam, fresh fruit, or even last night's leftovers.

Unlike the rocky results you get from the toaster, this technique is almost guaranteed to produce top-quality toast every time. Not only does it create the perfect golden brown shade, but the texture — crispy on the outside, pillowy on the inside — is unbeatable. Plus, the savory notes from the fat add an entirely new dimension of flavor to an otherwise bland comestible.