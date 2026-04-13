Put Your Waffle Maker Away And Break Out The Grill For An Unforgettable Breakfast

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Is there anything better than a fluffy, golden Belgian waffle served right off the griddle? Whether you're sitting in a diner or lining up for a hotel breakfast, that warming scent is hard to ignore, especially if it's paired with a sweet whiff of real maple syrup. Luckily, waffles are easy to make at home, even without a dedicated waffle maker. That's right, all you need to recreate everyone's favorite nostalgic breakfast experience is some batter and a good old-fashioned grill pan.

Not only will a grill pan crisp your waffles up perfectly, but it will also create a beautiful set of ridges that are perfect for holding syrups and toppings. Grill pan waffles are surprisingly fluffy, with that signature airy center and soft texture we all know and love. And you can still achieve a perfectly browned crust, as well as a rustic-looking design that is sure to be a talking point at the table.

The preparation for grilled waffles is the same. Just follow your favorite buttermilk Belgian waffles recipe right up until the point where you're meant to heat a waffle maker. Instead, brush the grooves of a nonstick grill pan with oil, place it on the stove, and pour the batter in the center of the pan, similarly to a pancake.