Put Your Waffle Maker Away And Break Out The Grill For An Unforgettable Breakfast
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Is there anything better than a fluffy, golden Belgian waffle served right off the griddle? Whether you're sitting in a diner or lining up for a hotel breakfast, that warming scent is hard to ignore, especially if it's paired with a sweet whiff of real maple syrup. Luckily, waffles are easy to make at home, even without a dedicated waffle maker. That's right, all you need to recreate everyone's favorite nostalgic breakfast experience is some batter and a good old-fashioned grill pan.
Not only will a grill pan crisp your waffles up perfectly, but it will also create a beautiful set of ridges that are perfect for holding syrups and toppings. Grill pan waffles are surprisingly fluffy, with that signature airy center and soft texture we all know and love. And you can still achieve a perfectly browned crust, as well as a rustic-looking design that is sure to be a talking point at the table.
The preparation for grilled waffles is the same. Just follow your favorite buttermilk Belgian waffles recipe right up until the point where you're meant to heat a waffle maker. Instead, brush the grooves of a nonstick grill pan with oil, place it on the stove, and pour the batter in the center of the pan, similarly to a pancake.
Make perfect waffles on a pan
It's important to remember that these are not pancakes. They take longer to cook, and you need to be patient with them to ensure they get crisp. Once your pan is hot and the batter is in, turn down the heat and let the waffle cook on low for at least three minutes before flipping, ensuring the edges are set.
You also want to press down on the waffle once you start working on the other side to help the crust form. And speaking of this, it's essential that the ridges of your grill pan are properly coated so your batter doesn't stick. Use an oil with a high smoke point, like coconut, canola, or grapeseed oil. Butter works too, just make sure you rub around the grooves thoroughly.
If you want to experiment with the design, you can pour enough batter into the pan to fill it completely, creating more of a square shape that can be sliced into pieces. Starting the waffles on the stove and transferring the pan to the broiler is an option too, as is a George Foreman grill. You really can get inventive with waffles – French toast waffles, vegan flax waffles, croissant waffles (or croffles). And now you have grilled waffles. Once you have a good Belgian waffle recipe, you really can do anything.