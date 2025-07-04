Is A Bread Machine Worth It? We Asked An Expert

Everybody loves fresh-baked bread, but not everybody loves having to make it. That's where bread machines enter the equation. One of the more interesting specialty kitchen appliances you can buy, bread machines take mixing, kneading, and baking out of the equation, delivering you a fresh loaf of bread with no more effort than dumping the right ingredients into it. However, they aren't cheap. Most will run you over $200, and even the budget brands will be $150 or more. Considering the bread most of them turn out is solid (but not great), it's a tough value proposition. So, we reached out to an expert, Chef Billy Parisi, the owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen in Crown Point, Indiana, to ask whether buying a bread machine is worth the cost.

Parisi urges home bakers to give normal bread making a try first before making up their minds. "I would say start by using equipment you already have," he explains. "Almost everyone has a simple loaf pan or a 13x9 pan." For Parisi, the process itself is enjoyable. "See if you enjoy working with dough by hand and don't mind the rustic/primitive nature of kneading," he suggests. "See if you even have the patience for waiting during the rise, bake, and cooling times." Bread machines are all about convenience above all else, cutting you out of the process almost entirely, and Parisi notes, "If you love all those things, as I do, you'll never have a need for it."