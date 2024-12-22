The 12 Best Bread Makers, According To Reviews

Nothing says "cozy" like a kitchen bursting with the yeasty aroma of freshly baked bread. Just the thought of buttering warm bread and watching it melt and soak into every nook and cranny is enough to make your mouth water. Sure, you can toast any old bread, but it still can't compare to the sensory splendor that comes with a steaming slice of soft, pillowy bread fresh from the oven.

While good quality bakery bread keeps getting more and more expensive, flour, yeast, salt, and sugar are still (relatively) affordable. But the process of mixing, kneading, proofing, and baking can take a full day or more, which is time that most of us don't have to spare. And since baking is more science than art, a single bread-baking mistake can cause all your hard work to fall flat.

Fortunately, there are dozens of bread makers on the market ready to take the labor out of the process. The perfect bread maker is versatile, easy to use, easy to clean, and, most importantly, it makes a great loaf of bread that rivals what you can get from your local bakery. Whether you want a simple European-style white bread, a hearty whole-grain, or a gluten-free loaf that's as light and fluffy as its glutinous predecessors, a countertop bread machine may be the time-saving appliance of your dreams. Here are some of the best bread makers that got rave reviews from real users.

