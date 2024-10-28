5 Things You Can Make In A Bread Machine That Aren't Bread

The bread machine is making a comeback. The pandemic-fueled home baking craze sparked new interest in bread machines and bread baking. The rising cost of food has also motivated people to give their bread machines another try to save money.

What's more, both new and secondhand bread machines are easy to find these days, so you don't have to spend a lot to get one. You can easily find them online, such as the Neretva 20-in-1 on bread maker Amazon. For cheaper alternatives, you can find plenty of used models by looking around a little online or in person.

And for extra value, your bread machine is perfect for making many other tasty foods besides bread. The simplicity factor is still there — place ingredients into the pan, push the start button, and let the bread machine do the hard work for you — but you're not confined to making loaves of bread. Here are five of our favorite ways to go beyond bread with a bread machine: pretzels, pizza dough, bagels, cake, and jam.

