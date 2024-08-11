The Unexpected Kitchen Appliance To Use For Perfectly Roasted Nuts

Roasting or toasting nuts can greatly amplify your favorite recipes, adding a richer taste and a crispier texture. Toasting involves cooking the nuts over high heat for a short time, while roasting involves keeping nuts over low heat for much longer. Both have their pros and cons, but the end result of each is sure to bring depth to your recipe you won't get from a raw nut. However, if you're tight on time, toasting nuts can be a real time-killer, since it's typically done in the oven or the stovetop and requires a close eye. Instead of waiting around for the nuts to toast, try using a bread machine for a hands-off, worry-free approach.

A bread machine is an all-in-one appliance that kneads, proofs, and bakes dough into bread. Due to its intended purpose, it isn't often mentioned when discussing the best and most efficient ways to roast nuts, but it has a ton of potential as long as you have patience. The main downside of roasting nuts in a bread machine is the length of the process, as it can take up to five hours or more. But if you're willing to wait, it can be the most rewarding. A long, slow roast in a bread machine allows nuts to become roasted all the way through to their center, strengthening their flavor beyond just the shell and adding an unbeatable crunch to any recipe.