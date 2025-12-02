Should You Get An Induction Stove? Here Are The Pros And Cons

If there's one thing chefs and foodies have strong opinions about, it's cooking tools. Seriously, I know people who've paid a premium to have specialized spoons just for drizzling sauce on a plate. So when it comes to something as fundamental as stoves, you can be sure we all have our preferences. It's not exactly a secret that chefs in general are big fans of gas stoves, appreciating their responsiveness and the fine control they offer over how much heat they put out.

Yet in recent years, there's been a definite swing toward induction stoves, among professionals and dedicated home cooks alike. I've been a witness to this process as a working chef, then as someone who writes about food. I've cooked on all kinds of stoves, professionally and personally: gas, electric, induction, a cranky electric-coil stove that only offered "off" and "full blast" as options, and even an old-school wood-burning cookstove.

Induction has its pros and cons, and while I'm an enthusiast, I absolutely understand that it's not for everyone. If you've considered an induction stove, here are the pros and cons that may sway your decision on getting one.