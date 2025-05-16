12 Best Portable Induction Cooktops, According To Reviews
There are key differences between induction and electric stoves that can impact not only how the foods you cook turn out, but also your overall experience cooking them. Induction cooktops heat more quickly and more evenly than electric stoves, helping you get meals to the table quickly. Their design generates the heat on the cookware itself, not on the surface of the stove. So, while you will need a special pan for an induction cooktop (such as stainless steel or cast iron), your utility bills may be lower due to how little heat is lost. While purchasing a completely new range may not be in the cards right now, you can still take advantage of all the benefits of cooking on an induction cooktop. Consider purchasing a portable induction cooktop instead.
These small kitchen appliances typically have only one or two burners. With their smaller size, they're easier to store, and you can even bring them with you when traveling. If you're ready to experience the faster and more even heating, enhanced temperature control, and energy efficiency of a portable induction cooktop, we've rounded up a list of some of the best products on the market. As we compiled these recommendations, we looked closely at customer reviews. We also tried to include products to match the different budgets and cooking preferences of our readers. You'll find a more in-depth description of our methodology at the end of this article.
Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop Burner
Take a look at the Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop Burner. It offers 20 power levels between 100 and 1,800 watts to help you choose the ideal heat level to match the needs of each recipe you're preparing. The cooktop features an intuitive digital control panel to help you easily adjust the heat level. This control panel offers additional features as well, such as a keep warm feature, a lock feature to prevent the settings from being altered, and a timer to help you make sure each meal is cooked to perfection. Another safety feature of this model is the auto-pan detection. If you use the wrong type of cookware or try to turn the burner on without a pan over it, it will automatically turn off after one minute. As a single burner model, this burner is compact and easy to store in a cabinet or even bring with you for cooking away from home.
Reviewers have a lot of positive things to share about this portable induction burner from Duxtop. One thing that several highlight in their write-ups is the cooking speed. They like how quickly it heats up and gets their pans ready to cook in. The ability to control the temperature is something else that many customers also praise. They like that they have the ability to customize the heat by setting a specific temperature with numbers, instead of guessing by turning a knob. One feature that some would like to see improved is the noise that the burner makes. Some share that it has a really loud fan, while others note a humming noise as it comes to temperature.
Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop
Those who want to be able to cook more than one dish at a time on their induction cooktop might want to consider this model from Cuisinart that offers two burners. You can truly discover why it pays to have a portable induction cooktop on hand when you're able to customize the settings for each burner to help make sure foods turn out just as you want them. The left burner offers eight different heat levels, while the right burner provides five setting options. There are also separate times for the two burners (for up to 150 minutes each) to further simplify the cooking process for you. Cuisinart enhanced the safety of this cooktop by setting the burners to automatically turn off 30 seconds after a pan has been lifted (and not returned) to the surface.
The majority of reviewers have given this cooktop a four- or five-star rating. Many share that they appreciate the size of the cooktop. While remaining relatively compact and easy to store, it still provides them with two burners to cook different food items. Several customers also highlight how easy the smooth surface is to clean.
Isiler Portable Induction Cooktop Burner
Consider the Isiler Portable Induction Cooktop Burner if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option that still comes highly recommended by reviewers. The induction cooktop offers 17 temperature levels and 18 power levels to help ensure the heat and speed match what you're preparing, from everything to simmering to searing. The burner offers a slim profile and a compact size, allowing you to store it without consuming too much precious cabinet space. However, despite its smaller size, it is still large enough to accommodate pots and pans with a diameter of up to 8.6 inches. The digital control panel makes it easy to adjust the settings, start the timer, or lock the burner settings to prevent them from being changed by a child.
If you ask reviewers what they think about this cooktop, you're likely to hear a lot of positive praise. Many customers note that it is very easy to use. They share that the control panel is intuitive and that the buttons respond well. Users are also impressed with how quickly the temperature changes when they adjust it on the panel. They note how this helps prevent the foods they're cooking from getting burnt or otherwise ruined.
Omeo Portable Double Induction Cooktop
Consider this double induction cooktop from Omeo to help you take advantage of all an induction cooktop has to offer without committing to the expense of purchasing a new range for your kitchen. It features a black ceramic glass cooktop with two separate cooking zones. With nine power settings for each burner, you can choose the right level whether you need to fry an egg or slow-cook a pot of soup. Omeo integrated numerous safety features into the design of this cooktop. If no pan is detected on the burner for more than 60 seconds, it will automatically turn off. Additionally, this model offers a child safety lock, a high temperature alert, and overheat protection.
By and large, customers are happy with this portable double induction cooktop from Omeo. Many share that it performs well and makes it possible to cook a variety of foods to perfection. Reviewers also appreciate the heat control of the burner. They say that when they adjust the temperature on the control panel, the temperature in the pan adjusts rapidly as well.
Nuwave PIC Double Induction Cooktop
While it may be a bit of a splurge compared to many of the other double-burner induction cooktops on our list, this model from Nuwave offers several features that might make you decide that it's worth the investment. First, while some models only offer a handful of temperature settings, with this model, you'll be able to adjust the temperature in five-degree increments between 100 and 575 degrees Fahrenheit — that's a total of more than 90 temperature settings. You can independently control the temperature settings for each burner, as well, allowing you to simmer the sauce on one burner for pasta water you're boiling on the other burner to make quick pasta dishes even quicker. A few other notable features of this model include the 25-pound capacity for each burner, the shatter-proof ceramic glass cooking surface, and the comprehensive digital control panel.
Overall, customers are very pleased with the performance of this double induction cooktop from Nuwave. They share that it is very easy to use and appreciate the ability to customize the temperature so precisely as they're preparing a meal. Many reviewers who are used to cooking on gas or electric cooktops also share how impressed they are with how quickly they can cook a recipe on this model.
Duxtop Professional Portable Induction Cooktop
If you're looking for a model that will deliver professional cooking results, consider this Duxtop portable induction cooktop. It offers an easy-to-use digital control panel to help you adjust the settings of the burner (with 20 different power level presets), set the time, or lock the settings to prevent them from inadvertently being changed in the middle of cooking. This model also offers an LCD display screen. With this feature, you'll find it easier to monitor the remaining cooking time and the current heat setting from a distance, compared to other models where you'll have to walk up to the cooktop to check on these levels. Simply pick out the best cast iron skillet or stainless steel pan, and you'll be ready to work with this cooktop that is compatible with magnetic, flat-bottom cookware.
There is a lot to love about this induction burner from Duxtop, according to the high ratings it has received from numerous customers. One feature that many praise is how quickly they are able to prepare a meal. Some, for example, share that the cooktop brings a full pan of water to a boil in only a few minutes. Reviewers are also generally impressed with the overall quality and durability of the cooktop, noting that it feels like a heavier-duty alternative to some options on the market.
Changbert Commercial Grade Induction Cooktop
This induction cooktop from Changbert is another commercial-grade option that you might want to consider adding to your kitchen. It offers 11 different temperature settings between 120 and 460 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as 10 power levels between 200 and 1,800 watts for preparing a range of recipes. As a commercial model, this cooktop is designed with frequent use in mind. Its continuous-duty circuitry makes it possible to keep soups and other items cooking for several hours or to prepare multiple meals back-to-back when cooking for others. Despite its commercial-grade construction and spacious cooking area, this model is still portable and won't take up too much space in a kitchen.
The majority of customers have given this portable induction cooktop from Changbert a four- or five-star rating. The noise level is one feature that several highlight in their write-ups. They share that it is very quiet compared to models from other brands that they've tried. The size of the burner is another feature that many mention in their reviews. They note that the burner is overall compact and portable, but is still big enough to accommodate larger saucepans and cookware pieces.
Nuwave Flex Precision Induction Cooktop
The Nuwave Flex Precision Induction Cooktop might be a good fit for home chefs who value precision. In addition to its six preset temperature settings, the cooktop also allows users to set a custom temperature in 10-degree increments between 100 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This model features an integrated timer as well that users can adjust during the cooking process, depending on whether the items they're preparing wind up needing more or less time than initially anticipated. Compared to other portable induction cooktops, this model offers an even more compact layout with its round, burner-shaped design. It should be easy to store in a drawer or cabinet when not in use or even to bring with you when traveling.
Most customers speak very highly of this induction burner from Nuwave. Several praise its temperature settings. They appreciate that it allows for such precision and find that the displayed temperature is accurate. Many reviewers also appreciate the small footprint of the burner and how easy it is to store in a drawer or pack in a bag to bring when traveling.
Aobosi Double Induction Cooktop
Take a look at the Aobosi Double Induction Cooktop if you want a model with two burners that won't cost you a fortune. Each burner operates independently from the other, allowing you to cook two items with varying temperature needs at the same time. One burner offers 1,800 watts of power, while the other offers 1,600 watts of power. You can choose from 10 temperature levels for both burners, ranging from 140 degrees Fahrenheit for warming delicate sauces to 464 degrees Fahrenheit for searing meats. A few other notable features of this model include the four-hour timer, the keep warm setting, the overheating and over-current protection, and the automatic shut-off after 1 minute if no cookware is detected on the surface.
You'll read a lot of positive things about the Aobosi Double Induction Cooktop if you look through customer reviews. The cooktop's sleek and modern look is one feature that many mention in their write-ups. Beyond looking good, customers are also generally satisfied with how easy the cooktop is to use and its overall performance.
Nuwave Gold Precision Induction Cooktop
If you're willing to splurge for an induction cooktop that offers a range of features to help you prepare perfectly cooked meals, then you might be interested in giving the Nuwave Gold Precision Induction Cooktop a try. It offers an immediate response to temperature changes, helping you ensure that each recipe's specific needs are met and that you don't inadvertently burn ingredients. The efficient cooktop transfers up to 90% of the electromagnetic energy it creates into heat, allowing it to operate much more efficiently than a traditional electric or gas model. You're also able to precisely control the temperature in 10-degree increments between 100 and 575 degrees Fahrenheit (a wider range than many other models offer). When less precision is necessary, this cooktop also offers six preset temperature options.
The Nuwave Gold Precision Induction Cooktop has received an overwhelming percentage of four- and five-star reviews from thousands of customers. Despite its higher price tag, several reviewers share that it is a great value for the money. They find its exceptional performance and temperature control options to be worth the higher price. Customers are also pleased with how easy to use the cooktop is, sharing that it has very intuitive controls.
Duxtop LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop
For an advanced two-burner model, consider the Duxtop LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop. With dual heating zones — each independently controlled — you'll be able to cook a full meal at the same time. This model offers an easy-to-use control panel, which makes it possible to choose one of the 20 temperature levels to make the perfect stir fry, set the burner to keep foods warm, or even choose the power mode to rapidly bring a pot of water to a boil. With dual LCD screens (one for each burner), you'll be able to more easily monitor the time and temperature settings from a distance. Some other features include the child safety lock, the low- and high-voltage warnings, and the relatively slim and compact design.
The majority of customers are in agreement that this double induction cooktop from Duxtop was a good buy. In their reviews, many share that the cooktop is very responsive and helps ensure each recipe is cooked to perfection. Other reviewers are impressed with how easy the burners are to clean, simply by wiping them down after cooking.
Changbert Commercial Grade Pro Chef Induction Cooktop
If you're looking for a highly durable option that will hold up well to frequent use, then this commercial-grade induction cooktop from Changbert might be one to consider. It is an NSF-certified model that meets UL commercial standards for use in professional restaurants and other settings. It offers 10 power level options, ranging from a low 400 watts for keeping sauces warm to a high 1,800 watts for grilling and searing. You can also set the integrated timer for up to 180 minutes to ensure each recipe comes out as expected. A few additional features of this model include the auto-pan detect, overheat protection, automatic shut-off, and a relatively lightweight and portable design.
Individuals who have tried this cooktop from Changbert are very likely to recommend it. Many are pleased with their decision to purchase a commercial-grade product, sharing that the unit seems to be of good quality and very well-built. The easy-to-use controls are another feature that reviewers mention in their write-ups. Reviewers also appreciate the larger surface area that this commercial model offers, which makes it possible to use larger pots and pans than they'd be able to use on many standard portable induction cooktops.
Methodology
As we selected our recommendations for the best portable induction cooktops, we considered several different factors. First, we took a close look at customer ratings, looking for products that real users highly recommended. We also took the number of ratings into account to make sure that the average star rating was based on a large enough sample of reviews to provide an accurate reflection of a particular product's quality. All of the cooktops we chose have a minimum rating of four stars and have been reviewed by at least 150 customers, with many garnering thousands of reviews.
Beyond taking a close look at customer reviews, we also considered other factors such as the number of burners, the available heating settings, safety features, and overall ease of use. Additionally, we looked at the cost of each model and strove to include options to match the varying budgets of our readers.