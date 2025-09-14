The Cookware That Doesn't Work On Induction Cooktops
Induction stovetops can cause some confusion. They look just like electric stoves and are similarly powered by electricity, but the way they work is actually very different. Induction stoves generate electromagnetic waves rather than heat waves to create power. So, rather than the burner heating up, the pot or pan becomes its own heat source. Cool, right? The issue is that the process only works with certain cookware, so you need to make sure you're not using the wrong type.
The magnetic waves are carried by copper coils in the burners, which interact with the material of your pots. The process won't work with non-magnetic cookware, which includes glass, ceramic, and aluminium. Copper is also a no-no. Using pots and pans made of these materials is one of the biggest induction cooktop mistakes, as they actually won't heat up at all on the stove.
There are exceptions. If the cookware is mostly made from these materials but there's an extra compatible layer on the bottom, it should still work. Many big brands, like Le Creuset, utilize this technology. A lot of other bonded cookware, like the aluminum-clad pans from All-Clad, should also be fine as long as the base is magnetic.
The best cookware for induction cooktops
There are several materials that work extremely well on induction cooktops including cast iron, stainless steel, and carbon steel. Most of the cookware you own will probably work well on an induction cooktop, as long as it contains enough ferro-magnetic material. If you want to test a pot or pan out, try placing a magnet at the bottom and see if it sticks.
If it does, it should work on an induction stovetop. If the pull is weak, you might have some luck, but it may be best to invest in new cookware. If there's no pull at all, it's time to toss. Aluminum is one of the most common materials used for non-stick cookware, so you might want to check those pans in particular.
The best thing to do when purchasing new cookware is to look for any indication on the packaging of the cookware that it's induction-friendly. Companies now put labels on their products as induction cooktops become more popular, and you can always bring a small magnet to the store to be sure. There are a lot of reasons to choose an induction stove over an electric so don't let the fear of the wrong cookware hold you back.