The Cookware That Doesn't Work On Induction Cooktops

Induction stovetops can cause some confusion. They look just like electric stoves and are similarly powered by electricity, but the way they work is actually very different. Induction stoves generate electromagnetic waves rather than heat waves to create power. So, rather than the burner heating up, the pot or pan becomes its own heat source. Cool, right? The issue is that the process only works with certain cookware, so you need to make sure you're not using the wrong type.

The magnetic waves are carried by copper coils in the burners, which interact with the material of your pots. The process won't work with non-magnetic cookware, which includes glass, ceramic, and aluminium. Copper is also a no-no. Using pots and pans made of these materials is one of the biggest induction cooktop mistakes, as they actually won't heat up at all on the stove.

There are exceptions. If the cookware is mostly made from these materials but there's an extra compatible layer on the bottom, it should still work. Many big brands, like Le Creuset, utilize this technology. A lot of other bonded cookware, like the aluminum-clad pans from All-Clad, should also be fine as long as the base is magnetic.