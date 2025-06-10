11 Induction Cooktop Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs

There are several reasons you may be considering purchasing an induction cooktop for your kitchen — or why you may have already made the switch to one of these cooking appliances. From being more energy efficient than either gas or electric stoves, automatically turning off unused burners to reduce the risk of a fire, and cooking foods faster, there really is a lot to love about full-size induction cooktops and even the top portable induction cooktops. However, due to some of the differences between cooking on an induction cooktop and the gas or electric ranges that you're used to, there are several mistakes that you may fall victim to. These mistakes can have a negative impact on the taste and quality of your food, cause damage to the cooktop itself, and more.

To help us understand more about some of the most common mistakes people make when cooking on an induction cooktop, we consulted with professional chefs and induction experts. Sara Little is a cooking science manager for Electrolux/Frigidaire North America and Latin America; Michael Handal is a chef and an instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education; Erica Holland-Toll is the culinary director at The Culinary Edge; Mike Williams is the vice president of sales and marketing at grill and cooktop manufacturer Kenyon International; and Joey Sergentakis is a Michelin-starred chef and the executive chef and co-owner of Allendale Social, Charlie's Place, Boschetto, and Revell Hall.

Ahead, we'll share more about what you'll want to be careful to avoid with your induction cooktop. Holland-Toll also offers a piece of general advice that can help you as you navigate your new cooktop. She says, "For the first few weeks, try to create dedicated, distraction-free time to cook with and learn how best to use your induction stove!"