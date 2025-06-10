11 Induction Cooktop Mistakes To Avoid At All Costs
There are several reasons you may be considering purchasing an induction cooktop for your kitchen — or why you may have already made the switch to one of these cooking appliances. From being more energy efficient than either gas or electric stoves, automatically turning off unused burners to reduce the risk of a fire, and cooking foods faster, there really is a lot to love about full-size induction cooktops and even the top portable induction cooktops. However, due to some of the differences between cooking on an induction cooktop and the gas or electric ranges that you're used to, there are several mistakes that you may fall victim to. These mistakes can have a negative impact on the taste and quality of your food, cause damage to the cooktop itself, and more.
To help us understand more about some of the most common mistakes people make when cooking on an induction cooktop, we consulted with professional chefs and induction experts. Sara Little is a cooking science manager for Electrolux/Frigidaire North America and Latin America; Michael Handal is a chef and an instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education; Erica Holland-Toll is the culinary director at The Culinary Edge; Mike Williams is the vice president of sales and marketing at grill and cooktop manufacturer Kenyon International; and Joey Sergentakis is a Michelin-starred chef and the executive chef and co-owner of Allendale Social, Charlie's Place, Boschetto, and Revell Hall.
Ahead, we'll share more about what you'll want to be careful to avoid with your induction cooktop. Holland-Toll also offers a piece of general advice that can help you as you navigate your new cooktop. She says, "For the first few weeks, try to create dedicated, distraction-free time to cook with and learn how best to use your induction stove!"
Trying to cook with incompatible cookware
If you choose the wrong type of cookware to use with an induction cooktop, nothing is going to happen. And, by nothing, we don't mean nothing bad, we literally mean nothing. Kenyon International's vice president of sales and marketing, Mike Williams, explains that, because of the way they work, you'll need a specific type of pan for induction cooktops. He says, "They use electromagnetic fields with a coil of copper wire under the surface to directly heat the cookware, rather than using a flame or heating element." Williams explains that once the pan is hot, it — not a flame or hot coil beneath it — is what is working to cook the food item you're preparing.
So, what type of cookware do you need to use with an induction cooktop? In order for the electromagnetic fields to heat it, it is essential to choose a magnetic pan, such as one from a top cast-iron brand or a trusted stainless-steel manufacturer. Electrolux/Frigidaire cooking science manager Sara Little offers some advice to help you choose the right products. "When searching for a pan, take a magnet to the store with you," she suggests. "The stronger the magnet holds to the pan, the better connection you'll have."
Choosing a pot or pan that doesn't closely match the burner's diameter
While it isn't ideal, you can often make a bigger pan work with a small burner or a smaller pan work on a big burner when cooking on a gas or electric stove. However, trying to make this work on an induction cooktop will be an even poorer decision. "Most induction cooktops have sensors that require a certain amount of surface contact to activate. If the pan is too small for the burner, the cooktop might not detect it, and it won't heat properly or at all," explains Michelin-starred chef Joey Sergentakis.
Choosing a pan that is too small is not the only mistake. According to Institute of Culinary Education instructor and chef Michael Handal, "If the pan is too large for the burner, the sides of the pot or the edges of the pan will not heat and cook evenly, which does not fully utilize the cookware's potential for efficient cooking." To avoid these problems, you'll need to carefully consider the size of the cookware you want to use for a given recipe and pair it with the burner that best matches its size.
The Culinary Edge's culinary director, Erica Holland-Toll, also recommends shopping for new cookware and a new cooktop in the right order to help avoid problems in the future. She says, "Always purchase your stove first, then your pots and pans to ensure that you have the right sizes."
Choosing the wrong setting for the foods you're preparing
Several of our experts note the importance of choosing the right setting when using an induction cooktop — and how the heat settings may be different from what you're used to on other ranges. "Cookware on an induction unit heats up very quickly and may need extra attention when you first start using the new equipment," says Michael Handal.
If you choose too high of a temperature, a lot can go wrong. According to Mike Williams, working at a temperature that is higher than needed can not only cause damage to the cookware, but it can also prevent your food from turning out properly. "Specifically," he tells us, "cooking delicate food like eggs, using a lower temperature will lead to fluffier scrambled eggs, for other foods like vegetables or proteins, lower temperatures will also provide more retained nutrients and better flavor development." Reserve those higher temperatures for frying or boiling water. If you start with too high of a temperature, the damage may already be done. This is why Handal suggests, "Begin with lower settings and work your way up as needed."
Letting spills sit before cleaning them
Spills and splatters are an inevitable part of cooking. When they happen, you shouldn't make the mistake of letting them sit on the surface for too long. While the surface of an induction cooktop does remain cooler than that of a gas or electric one, spills can still be problematic. Joey Sergentakis explains, "Over time, residue can interfere with the pan's contact with the cooktop and lead to uneven heating or error messages." Mike Williams notes that cleaning up any spills that have a higher sugar content promptly is even more essential. He says, "Sugary spills can etch or pit the surface, and anything that burns onto the surface can potentially cause stains or discoloration."
So, give your cooktop a little bit of TLC to keep it clean as you're working. "It's best to just wipe them up as soon as the heat has come down and it's safe to do so," says Williams. Fortunately, induction cooktops don't get as hot as other ranges, so you won't have to wait long for it to be ready to wipe down.
Cleaning up spills is important for more than just protecting the cooking surface. As Sergentakis points out, leaving spills and other food residue in a kitchen can be a safety concern, introducing bacteria and opening the door for cross-contamination.
Failing to understand the best way to clean the cooktop
Failing to wipe up spills promptly is not the only cleaning-related mistake people often make with their induction cooktops. Using the wrong tools and cleaning products can also be a serious error. Specifically, stay away from anything abrasive, such as steel wool, scouring pads, or overly harsh cleaning products. "These implements can easily scratch and mar the glass surface of the cooktop," says Michael Handal.
To avoid causing such damage to the cooktop, Handal notes that using a soft sponge with a small amount of dish soap is often sufficient for cleaning the surface. If you run across any more stubborn stains, he suggests, "... try using one of the specially formulated glass cooktop cleaners. They will clean and degrease without scratching." Mike Williams also avoids staying away from any abrasive products. He shares one more helpful tip to help you address particularly hard-to-remove stains. "If you do have something burned on, you can use a plastic scraper to gently loosen and remove the burned residue without scratching your cooktop. Finally, rinse and dry thoroughly, and you're all set with a clean cooktop," says Williams.
Misusing the induction cooktop's boost function
One feature you'll find on an induction cooktop that you won't see on other electric or gas models is a boost function. This feature can come in handy for certain cooking tasks. As Mike Williams explains, "The boost function on an induction cooktop is a feature designed to deliver a quick surge of extra power to a burner, allowing it to heat up much faster than in normal mode. This can be used for bringing water to a boil more quickly or searing meat, and can cut down on cooking time if you need to."
However, while turning on the boost function might be a good tip when you need to boil water, it is not ideal for many other cooking tasks and can lead to disastrous results. Joey Sergentakis says, "... Because it's so fast and intense, it's easy to burn food or over-reduce sauces if you're not paying close attention. Use it selectively, and always stay nearby while it's active." If you are planning to use the boost function — even for an approved use like boiling a pot of water or searing a piece of meat — Michael Handal offers one more consideration to keep in mind. He shares that energy is pulled from the other burners to supply that extra boost to the one you're using it for. This, he explains, "... reduces their cooking temperatures while the boost is being used."
Assuming cook times will be the same as on a gas or electric stove
If you've mastered a favorite recipe, you likely have the cooking time down to an exact science. You know that the sauce will need to cook for a specific amount of time to get perfectly thick and flavorful, and you know just how long to cook those burgers on the stovetop so that they are cooked to medium-well, without crossing over to being too dry and lacking in flavor. However, when you replace an old stove with an induction cooktop, relying on these cooking times that you have memorized will be a mistake. Instead of achieving those perfect results that your old stove delivered, you're likely to end up with an overcooked meal or even a burnt-on mess.
One of the key differences between induction and electric stoves — and even gas ranges — is their cook time. Because of how much quicker an induction cooktop heats, Mike Williams explains, "... you should expect to potentially reduce your cook times and be ready for faster responses to heat changes." To avoid a disaster, Joey Sergentakis notes that you likely won't need to change the recipe itself, but that you should "start on a lower heat setting than you normally would and adjust up as needed."
Heating up the pan before you have all of your ingredients prepped
If you're used to waiting what can feel like forever for the pan on a gas or electric stove to heat up, you may have gotten into the habit of turning on the burner while you finish prepping your ingredients. However, continuing this practice with an induction cooktop will be a mistake. If you wait until after the pan has already started preheating, it could get too hot by the time you're ready to add the ingredients. This could result in a burnt or otherwise ruined meal.
"Your garlic should be chopped, your seasonings measured, your liquids ready to pour, because once you turn the burner on, dinner will be ready before you know it," says Erica Holland-Toll. According to Mike Williams this is important for any recipe, but "... especially in recipes where ingredients have to be added at precisely the right time."
Sliding pans across the induction cooktop's surface
Many of us slide pans across a cooktop for a variety of reasons. Perhaps we've finished cooking something and want to remove the pan from the heat before something burns on it. Maybe we're trying to move it halfway off to decrease the heat reaching the pan to prevent it from overboiling. However, sliding a pan for these or other reasons over an induction stove is not advisable, according to our experts. While the glass surface is designed to be tough, you're still running the risk of scratching or otherwise damaging it.
Moreover, as Sara Little explains, sliding the pan likely won't deliver the results you want, anyway, when you're using an induction cooktop. "The reason people slide pans is because you're finished cooking and want to move from the heat," she says. "However, you have to remember that there is no burner heating the glass with induction — the pan is the heat source. Sliding the pan won't remove the heat." You'll be risking scratching the surface for nothing.
Sliding a pan isn't the only way you could inadvertently harm the cooktop's surface. Erica Holland-Toll tells us, "If you like to shake your pans, try not to! Induction works on contact, so retrain your hands to stir, not shake. Shaking could damage the glass surface, scratching or cracking it."
Overlooking ventilation in your kitchen
If you're planning a kitchen renovation project and decide to add an induction cooktop, you might assume that ventilation isn't necessary. After all, unlike when you cook with gas and there's a huge flame — with the increased risk of carbon monoxide escaping — you don't have this concern with an electric induction model.
However, this is a false assumption. Failing to add proper ventilation is one important thing to avoid when renovating your kitchen. As Joey Sergentakis explains, "... Steam, smoke, and smells still exist. Good ventilation is always important." Moreover, proper ventilation will provide additional benefits. Keeping air circulating helps improve the air quality in the kitchen, minimizes cooking odors and keeps them from intruding on other rooms in the home, and protects your wooden cabinets against moisture damage.
Assuming the induction cooktop will sound like a gas or electric model when running
The first few times you cook on your induction stove, you might be worried that it isn't actually working because of the lack of noises that you hear. This might cause you to increase the burner temperature or even to give up on preparing the meal. Mike Williams explains, "You're probably familiar with the sound a gas burner makes, especially as you turn the heat up and the flames get larger. Electric coils can hiss or buzz, too." However, as he notes, induction cooktops don't make either of these sounds. In fact, they're often practically silent. But this doesn't mean that they're not working or that you should crank up the heat, as doing so will likely spell trouble.
While induction cooktops are often very quiet when they're operating, they do sometimes produce a sound that may also cause you concern. "Induction cooktops may emit a low hum or buzz when operating," says Michael Handal. However, he tells us, "This does not mean there is something wrong with the unit — it is part of its normal operation."
Most often, you'll notice the buzzing sound when cooking at a higher temperature. It is the result of the metal pan expanding over the heat. Williams recommends turning the power down a bit if the sound is annoying you.