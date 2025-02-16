12 Red Flags To Watch For When Purchasing Cookware

You can be a skilled cook and work from the best recipes, but if your cookware isn't up to the job, you'll still sometimes struggle to get the best results. You should be focused on the cooking and not working around your pans' quirks ... right?

It's a topic I've given a lot of thought to over the years. I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, but for decades before that career change, I was a frugal home cook with a tight budget. Like most of us, I struggled for years with a mishmash of hand-me-downs and thrift-store purchases. During that time, I've coped with dented and warped pans, handles that came right off, and everything else you can imagine.

The contrast between those days and the better cookware I've used since gave me some real insight into what to look out for when buying cookware. Here are 12 tips to help you avoid some of the worst (or most irritating) red flags.