Why You Might Want To Choose An Induction Stove Over An Electric One
Both induction and electric stoves (which we previously compared to gas) are excellent choices to add to your kitchen. However, in recent times, people have been leaning more towards induction appliances for their cooking needs. While an electric stove cooktop simply uses electricity to heat the burners, inductions use electromagnetic voltage to heat cookware and not the kitchen range itself. Therefore, the stove will not be hot to the touch, and the heat will be contained to just the pots and pans. The surface will stay cool and prevent burning or injury. With electric stoves, the heat transfers through the burner straight to the cookware. This radiates warmth through both the stove and the skillet.
More consumers are picking up inductions because they're more energy efficient than other typical cookers. Because these types of cooktops apply electromagnetic forces and heat only the kitchenware and not the surrounding air, energy loss is reduced. Less energy is also not needed to keep the wanted temperature.
What are the pros and cons of an induction stove?
Induction stoves have both advantages and disadvantages to their usage. According to Consumer Reports, Induction cooking is seen as three times more efficient than gas and electric due to less energy being needed. These stovetops even have faster cooking times, which allows your food to be heated more evenly and can boil water 20-40% quicker. The cookers also stay cool because of the electromagnetic forces, and so inductions can be seen as safer compared to conventional cook tops. Another benefit is that induction cooking can limit air pollution. When gas is burned with traditional appliances, nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde are released and can have negative respiratory effects.
But these stoves also have some negative attributes, such as being more expensive than electric stoves. Inductions can run up to about $1,300 while electrics cost around $700. Since they utilize electromagnetic voltage, only magnetic pots and pans can be used and, therefore, you're limited in what cookware you're able to use. Stainless steel and cast iron appliances can be handled with induction stoves. One more drawback is that the cooktops can come with a learning curve, and it may take a while for people to become accustomed to the new stoves.