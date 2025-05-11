Gas Vs Electric Stove: Which Is Better For Your Kitchen?

Choosing new kitchen appliances has the potential to be both exciting and stressful. It's fun to pick out something shiny and new that will not only enhance the look of your kitchen but will also improve the time you spend in it. However, weighing all the different options on the market and trying to make the best choice isn't always easy. Things get even more complicated if you're trying to determine whether a gas or electric stove is the best choice. You've probably heard reasons why each stove type is the "best," along with reasons why each doesn't cook well or could pose a safety hazard. So, how are you supposed to make the right decision?

To help you get the facts on gas and electric stoves, we reached out to four home and appliance experts to learn more. Glenn Lewis is the president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company; Dennis Godynuk is a lead appliance expert at Comfort Appliance Repair in Tennessee; Mike Williams is the vice president of sales and marketing at Kenyon; and Kristina Zagame is the senior researcher in home electrification at EnergySage. Ahead, you can read through the information they shared exclusively with Tasting Table and use it to help you make the best decision for your kitchen. As Lewis advises, you'll want to "consider your cooking habits, energy costs in your area, and whether your home is set up for gas, then balance performance, safety, and convenience."