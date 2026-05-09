Why There's Simply No Need For Traditional Toasters Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For over a hundred years, toasters have been considered an important countertop kitchen appliance. I don't think they're necessary anymore. In most homes, toasters are just a vestige of the past, a historical artifact taking up valuable countertop real estate.

Kitchen appliances are reflections of human culture and technological evolution. They're invented to meet a moment, and go on to define how the people of that time period eat, and the spaces they live in. The relevance of any given machine fades, as our cultural needs change and we invent better tools; the toaster is a relic of a system the sun has set on. A slot toaster performs one narrow task, but demands a permanent footprint in the high-traffic zone of utility. That trade-off made sense when mid-century kitchen design prioritized futuristic-at-the-time gadgets: those specialized, single-task appliances that aspired to replace elbow grease, many of which have faded into irrelevance — the electric can openers, bread machines, ice cream makers, waffle makers, and panini presses of the world.

If all you ever do is toast sliced bread, and you do it every day, then a toaster still works. It pops out fast and doesn't need any oversight or technique. But these days, we have a plenitude of more efficient and better-designed machines that not only handle the singular task of toasting a slice of bread, but also numerous other common cooking tasks. A convection toaster oven, for example, can toast several pieces of bread perfectly, and it can also handle non-standard shapes of bread, like rolls, baguettes, and rough-hewn slices from rustic loaves. But it isn't limited to toasting bread, and that's why it justifies itself as something worth spending money on that can live on the counter all the time.