The Problem With Using Your Air Fryer To Toast Bread

The air fryer has become a modern-day kitchen essential, thanks to its versatility and practicality. Home chefs with big culinary ideas but tiny kitchens can rely on this small but mighty appliance for a variety of cooking functions; it can even do something as simple as toasting bread. However, expecting your air fryer to turn out perfectly toasted slices without understanding how it functions differently from a toaster oven can lead to mistakes and a disappointing breakfast.

Like a smaller version of a convection oven, an air fryer cooks food by quickly circulating hot air emanating from the top with the help of a fan, resulting in crispy dishes within a shorter cooking time. There's an obvious textural difference, though, between crunchy toast and bread that's just plain dried out — and you run the risk of getting the latter when you don't adjust the toasting process to accommodate this appliance's features.

With a toaster oven, you can pop bread in on the "toast" setting and let the heat radiating from both the top and bottom do its thing. In comparison, an air fryer's heat comes only from the top and doesn't have automatic temperature control. It generates high heat more quickly, so you'll need to pause frequently to check that the bread hasn't dried out yet — hardly convenient if you're in a rush or cooking other items. You'll need to flip the slices of toast at some point, too, so both sides get equally crisped and browned.