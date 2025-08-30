The Safety Step You Can't Forget After Cleaning Any Kind Of Ice Maker

Cleaning your ice maker — whether it's a built-in model in your freezer, a countertop appliance (which is actually quite simple to clean), or a commercial unit — isn't just about keeping your ice tasting fresh. It's also a crucial part of preventing mold, mineral buildup, and bacteria from hitching a ride in your cubes. But there's one final step many people skip: You need to throw out the first batches of ice after cleaning. Even if your ice maker looks spotless, trace amounts of cleaning solution, descaling chemicals, or loosened debris are likely still lingering in the machine.

Those first few rounds of ice act like a rinse cycle, flushing out anything that didn't get fully removed during cleaning. Skipping this step means you risk serving up cubes that taste odd — or worse, contain chemical residue. Most manufacturers recommend discarding at least two to three batches, though if you notice any lingering taste or odor, you may need to toss a few more.