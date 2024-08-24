The Only Pantry Item You Need To Clean A Grimy Frigidaire Ice Maker

The first thing you'll need to do to clean your ice maker is to unplug the machine and empty the ice cubes and water from it. From there, you can give your appliance a quick inspection and wipe-down with a cloth to ensure that all of the parts are in working order. The next steps will really depend on your Frigidaire model. For example, some have removable components, like water reservoirs and trays. You'll want to pull these parts out carefully so that they can be well-cleaned.

After everything is disassembled, you can easily clean the components with a cloth and dish soap. Once these have been cleaned (to the best of your ability), hit the inside of your ice maker with a cleaning solution made with equal parts warm water and vinegar. The acid will break down any of the scale and gunk. If there are spots you can't reach with a cloth, grab a toothbrush — just be sure not to damage any of the internal parts of the machine.

Once the removable components and the outside of your Frigidaire ice maker are well-cleaned, you can begin the reassembly process. It's important to first rinse off any soap or vinegar residue before drying it off with a clean towel, since this will prevent mold and mildew from flourishing. Then, run your machine through a test batch and your cubes will be good to go.