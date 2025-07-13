If You Have These Appliances Already, You Definitely Don't Need A Toaster Oven

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the seminal 1989 film "Dead Poets Society," Society-member Charlie Dalton grabs a saxophone, plays it badly, and sings, "Gotta do more, gotta be more." Indeed, in the modern foodie's quest for the ultimate home kitchen — a workspace as new and contemporary as their needs require — perhaps we have lost sight of the goal: actual utility for making good food.

Don't get us wrong, cooking with a toaster oven has its time and place. Still, if foodies are going to invest in a toaster oven for their household (decent models cost in the ballpark of $60-$200), then they'll want to be certain that their investment will be used to its fullest extent. We hate to break it to folks ... but if your kitchen is equipped with a toaster, a microwave, and an oven, then there really isn't anything a toaster oven can offer that you don't already have. These three staple appliances can perform all the functions of a toaster oven — which won't save you any cooking time and can actually hold less food than a standard oven.

To their credit, toaster ovens heat up faster than larger convection ovens.Technically, they can broil and bake, too. But, unlike the air fryer (which rules), this "multi-use" gadget also typically lacks a convection fan for even heat circulation, meaning crusts can't get as crisp and cooking might be more uneven overall. Expect to shell out more money for models equipped with a fan.