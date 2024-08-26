For Fatty Foods, Your Toaster Oven Is Probably Not The Best Bet

The toaster oven is one of those appliances you'll find in plenty of household kitchens because it can easily toast your bread in the morning and reheat your leftovers for dinner in the evening. Despite its wide functionality, which has expanded to include air frying (for some models), there are some foods you should never cook in a toaster oven. One item on the list is fatty and greasy foods, for a handful of reasons.

You'll want to avoid cooking fatty foods in your toaster oven due to potential safety issues. When fatty meats or greasy foods, like leftover fast food fries, cook at a high temperature, there's a potential for the fats to splatter in the enclosed space. Those splatters of fat and grease might hit any exposed heating elements and could lead to a fire. There's also the potential for a grease fire if the toaster oven's temperature exceeds the burning point of the fats and oils in the food.