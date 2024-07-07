The Comforting Dish You Should Never Warm Up In A Toaster Oven

Toaster ovens are like miniature countertop versions of a traditional oven in which you can cook, bake, and toast almost anything you want. Overall, you've got a convenient and winning kitchen appliance, however, there are some things you shouldn't do with your toaster oven, such as warming up soup.

To properly warm leftover soup, you require even heat distribution. Unfortunately, toaster ovens are known to have hot and cold spots, therefore, attempting to warm soup in one will likely result in uneven heating. Moreover, since soups can easily spill or even bubble over during heating, there's a high chance of creating a sticky mess leading to more work of cleaning the toaster oven. Of course, these are minor inconveniences, but there's one risk you should definitely avoid at all cost: Even a small spill can become a potential fire hazard, especially if you're working with units that have exposed heating elements since they can go up in flames when greasy liquid pours on top. Besides, excess soup spillage can get into the internal parts of the appliance and cause damages forcing you to incur unnecessary repair costs.