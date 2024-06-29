Why Reheating Pastries In Your Toaster Oven Is A Major Mistake

At first glance, slamming a tepid pastry in the toaster oven might seem like a solid move. The feigned fresh-baked aroma fills the air, making foodies swoon with glutinous bliss. (Panera Bread actually implemented this as a business practice a few years ago, calling it "Bakery Theater," and it wasn't as awesome as it might sound. More on that here.) But to reheat pastries to their prime post-bake condition, the toaster oven is actually not the best tool for the job.

Standard, conventional ovens are equipped with a heating element at the bottom. The heat rises and fills the space. Toaster ovens, on the other hand, are more like toasters inside a box. The heat also comes from the bottom and fills the space, but the appliance is designed for toasting, not for even heat distribution. That might not be immediately noticeable when you're reheating heftier foods like chicken wings or a slice of pizza, but the unevenness will show up in your delicate, flaky puff pastries. Pastries require uniform temperature distribution to reheat successfully, and in a toaster oven, they're prone to drying out or heating unevenly, leaving a cold center or burnt outside. When you bring a pastry home to enjoy later, and by the time you get to it, it's a little "blah," turn to the oven or the stove to revive it — not the toaster oven.